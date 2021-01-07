News On Two WWE NXT Stars Rumored For Main Roster Call-Ups

Following their respective losses on Wednesday at NXT New Year’s Evil, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley are rumored to be moving to the main roster soon.

Hours before NXT hit the air, WrestleVotes indicated an NXT talent was slated to debut on last week’s SmackDown in a segment involving Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Kevin Owens.

Just heard an interesting story… NXT talent was slated to be called up to SmackDown last week, as of showtime, was written into the main event segment w/ Reigns, Uso & KO. Said talent is on tonight’s big NXT card so curious to see if it was pushed a week or scrapped altogether. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 6, 2021

Fightful Select and the Wrestling Observer added that Priest was at SmackDown and ready to debut before the angle was scrapped. Reportedly, Priest was going to debut as Owens’ best friend to another layer to the feud with Reigns and Uso. Those involved pushed to go a different direction, citing that it didn’t make sense.

Additionally, PWInsider repots that last night was intended to be the final NXT appearances for both Priest and Ripley.

“While things can always change based on the whims of Vince McMahon, Priest’s loss to Karrion Kross and Rhea’s loss to Raquel Gonzales were devised with the idea those were the end of the NXT chapters of their career.”

If the reports are true, Priest and Ripley would likely move to opposite brands of each other. With Priest once slated for SmackDown, Ripley may end up on Raw.

As is the case with most things in WWE, nothing is official until it actually happens. Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest.