News On When Christian Got Cleared & His Status For The Future

Christian made a surprise return at the WWE Royal Rumble, and there is now news on when he got cleared and what his future will be.

Christian made his first in-ring appearance in seven years as he entered at #24 and put in an impressive performance. He lasted just over 18 minutes and picked up two eliminations along the way, of course, having an emotional reunion with Edge within the match.

According to Mike Johnson at PWInsider, Christian was actually cleared a week before the Rumble in secret, following a visit to Pittsburgh. His return was kept very quiet, with only a small number of people being aware that he was part of the match.

Despite Christian not being part of WWE Raw, Johnson noted that “the belief is Christian will work a part-time schedule.”