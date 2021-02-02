WWE
News On When Christian Got Cleared & His Status For The Future
Christian made a surprise return at the WWE Royal Rumble, and there is now news on when he got cleared and what his future will be.
Christian made his first in-ring appearance in seven years as he entered at #24 and put in an impressive performance. He lasted just over 18 minutes and picked up two eliminations along the way, of course, having an emotional reunion with Edge within the match.
According to Mike Johnson at PWInsider, Christian was actually cleared a week before the Rumble in secret, following a visit to Pittsburgh. His return was kept very quiet, with only a small number of people being aware that he was part of the match.
Despite Christian not being part of WWE Raw, Johnson noted that “the belief is Christian will work a part-time schedule.”
Vince McMahon Reportedly Not Backstage At WWE Royal Rumble
Surprisingly, it has been reported that WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon was not backstage during the WWE Royal Rumble.
Vince McMahon is well known for being hands on backstage, especially at the biggest shows of the year. But according to Fightful Select, Vince McMahon was not backstage at the WWE ThunderDome in Tampa, Florida during the WWE Royal Rumble.
Vince is currently dealing with the passing of his brother, Rodney, therefore he is taking a backseat at the moment has missed several shows recently.
The report also noted that the lineup for the show was set on Sunday morning and did not change and that Adam Pearce was instrumental in putting together the Royal Rumble match, with Bianca Belair receiving a standing ovation for her performance.
Jey Uso Reportedly Not Medically Cleared For WWE Royal Rumble
According to a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Jey Uso wasn’t medically cleared to compete at the WWE Royal Rumble.
Jey Uso had originally been advertised to take part in the 30-man Royal Rumble match, having declared himself into the match on January 15.
However, in the following weeks, Jey Uso wasn’t seen on WWE SmackDown and he was then removed from advertising for the WWE Royal Rumble, where he also didn’t appear.
According to Meltzer, the reason for that is that Jey wasn’t medically cleared to compete, although a full reason and return date were not given.
Right now, Jimmy Uso is also out of action with a leg injury, although he was originally expected to be back in January, as Jey had previously revealed in an interview. It currently remains unclear when Jimmy will be back in action.
Edge Confirmed To Appear On 2/5 WWE SmackDown
WWE has confirmed that 2021 WWE Royal Rumble winner, Edge will be heading to WWE SmackDown this week to make an appearance.
Of course, Edge currently has the option of choosing a title match with either Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, or Drew McIntyre at WWE WrestleMania 37 after he won the WWE Royal Rumble this year.
On WWE Raw this week, Edge confronted McIntyre, teasing that he would challenge him and it seems like he will now be going to give the same warning to Roman Reigns, or possibly making his decision.
2021 Men's Royal Rumble winner @EdgeRatedR returns to the brand he ruled for many years!
📺: #SmackDown, Friday 8e/7c on FOX pic.twitter.com/Mk7y1bFWXs
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 2, 2021
This will mark Edge’s first appearance on the blue brand since the SmackDown 1000 show where he hosted The Cutting Edge. However, the Rated-R Superstar was a staple of the show during his career.
Edge continued his impressive in-ring return on WWE Raw this week in the main event by defeating Randy Orton.
