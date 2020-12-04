News On Why Santana Missed This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Santana of The Inner Circle was notably absent during Chris Jericho vs. Frankie Kazarian on this week’s AEW Dynamite.

In an update, Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net heard that Santana was absent due to “personal reasons.” Additionally, next week’s Dynamite was taped on Thursday, and he is not expected to appear when The Inner Circle’s fate is decided.

“I reached out to sources within AEW about Santana’s status after not being on last night’s episode of Dynamite and was told that he was in fact not in Jacksonville yesterday. I was also told that a personal issue kept him home. It was stated that Santana’s absence was not health related, as he was said to not be sick.” “As far as Santana’s status for next week’s episode of Dynamite, it doesn’t appear as though Santana will be present on that broadcast for the big Inner Circle ultimatum either. I was told that Santana was not there today, so it is thought he will not be featured on next week’s Dynamite as well.”

As of this writing, The Inner Circle consists of Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz, Sammy Guevara, MJF, and Wardlow. With the faction’s fate hanging in the balance, it remains to be seen if they will disband, stay in tact, or perhaps, grow even more.