News On Why Santana Missed This Week’s AEW Dynamite
Santana of The Inner Circle was notably absent during Chris Jericho vs. Frankie Kazarian on this week’s AEW Dynamite.
In an update, Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net heard that Santana was absent due to “personal reasons.” Additionally, next week’s Dynamite was taped on Thursday, and he is not expected to appear when The Inner Circle’s fate is decided.
“I reached out to sources within AEW about Santana’s status after not being on last night’s episode of Dynamite and was told that he was in fact not in Jacksonville yesterday. I was also told that a personal issue kept him home. It was stated that Santana’s absence was not health related, as he was said to not be sick.”
“As far as Santana’s status for next week’s episode of Dynamite, it doesn’t appear as though Santana will be present on that broadcast for the big Inner Circle ultimatum either. I was told that Santana was not there today, so it is thought he will not be featured on next week’s Dynamite as well.”
As of this writing, The Inner Circle consists of Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz, Sammy Guevara, MJF, and Wardlow. With the faction’s fate hanging in the balance, it remains to be seen if they will disband, stay in tact, or perhaps, grow even more.
AEW Dynamite Draws Highest Target Demo Rating Of 2020, WWE NXT Down Before WarGames
Winter is here, and the snow and freezing cold has brought with it a large uptick in the numbers for All Elite Wrestling on TNT.
The highly anticipated and heavily pushed “Winter is Coming” edition of AEW Dynamite averaged an audience of 913,000 viewers on Wednesday night, a 28.6% increase week over week.
More important than that, AEW drew a 0.42 rating in the all-important 18-49 target demographic, a 61.5% increase and the best rating in that demo since October 2019.
Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega headlined the show in a battle for the AEW World Championship, in what was hyped repeatedly as the biggest and most important match in Dynamite history.
The shocking debut of “The Icon” Sting was also likely a big factor in the final numbers, however, at this time we don’t have a more detailed segment-by-segment breakdown to determine how many people flipped over or tuned in when the news broke.
It was also an important night for WWE NXT with their go-home show heading into NXT Takeover: WarGames. The episode was watched by an average of 658,000 viewers, down 7.6% from the week before. The show drew a 0.16 rating in adults 18-49, down from a 0.2.
Don Callis Claims “AEW Screwed AEW” Following Controversial Title Change
IMPACT Wrestling’s Don Callis played a big role in the AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming main event, and he has commented on that.
Callis appeared in the main event as Kenny Omega challenged Jon Moxley for the World Title, initially to be part of the commentary team. However, it transpired to be much more than that.
After taking a nasty bump on the floor, Callis left the commentary position to check up on his friends, demanding the medical team and the referee called off the match. However, Omega then used the microphone to attack Moxley, drawing blood while the official was distracted, leading to the finish.
The two men then quickly hurried away from the ringside area together before Justin Roberts could even announce Omega as the winner, leading to a lot more questions than answers.
A fan claimed that Callis had screwed AEW on social media, but he quickly responded claiming that AEW has screwed AEW, and we will hear all about it on IMPACT Wrestling. He also thanked Tony Khan for the invite, rubbing the salt in the wounds a little further.
@AEW screwed @AEW . Hear all about it this tuesday on @IMPACTWRESTLING on @AXSTV . Thanks for the invite @TonyKhan https://t.co/PxKrD78Tch
— The Invisible Hand (@TheDonCallis) December 3, 2020
AEW Dynamite Videos: Sting’s Shocking Debut, Omega Steals The Title, Inner Circle Turmoil & More
Let’s stop wasting time and get to the reason you’re all here. Check out Sting’s iconic surprise debut on AEW Dynamite, marking his return to TNT for the first time since the collapse of World Championship Wrestling in 2001.
While it’s hard to think about much else, prior to Sting’s debut there was a great tag team match in progres pitting TNT Champion Darby Allin and the “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes against Ricky Starks and newcomer Will “Powerhouse” Hobbs.
Perhaps even more shocking than Sting’s debut, Kenny Omega ran away with the AEW World Championship in the Dynamite main event, conspiring with IMPACT Wrestling EVP Don Callis. The two stole the title after Omega blindsided Jon Moxley with a microphone, quickly taking their leave through the backstage area – but not before telling everyone to tune into IMPACT next Tuesday night for the fallout!
This week’s show started out with the return of the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale. Most of the AEW roster competed with Orange Cassidy and MJF emerging victorious as the last two men standing. They’ll face off next week on Dynamite to determine who leaves with the $45,000 ring.
Have we seen the last of The Inner Circle? Things finally came to a breaking point between MJF and Sammy Guevara this week, after Friedman “accidentally” eliminated the later from the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale.
Later in the show, MJF threatened to throw in the white towel for Chris Jericho while he was trapped in Frankie Kazarian’s submission, but Guevara stopped him.
After the match, the two stars started a huge brawl that only ended when Jericho issued a major ultimatum: next Wednesday night, either the ENTIRE faction will get on the same page and learn how to work together, or The Inner Circle will split up forever.
