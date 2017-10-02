News for Tonight’s WWE Raw: IC Title Match, Rollins vs Strowman

Tonight, this week’s edition of WWE Raw will be broadcast live from The Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.

Two big matches have been announced for tonight, including Roman Reigns vs The Miz for the Intercontinental Title, and Seth Rollins vs Braun Strowman in a singles match.

Read Also: Jerry Lawler On Roman Reigns Being The New ‘Face Of WWE’

ProWrestling.com will be providing exclusive, LIVE play-by-play coverage of WWE Raw tonight, so be sure to join us at 8pm EST.

In addition to the above, WWE.com is hyping the following story line points for WWE Raw tonight.

WWE Raw Preview : Quick Hits