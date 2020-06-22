Next Guest For ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions Revealed

According to a report by WWE Network News, the popular Broken Skull Sessions will be making a return this month with a brand new guest.

The series sees WWE Hall Of Famer, ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin sit down for an in-depth conversation with another wrestler, and so far the episodes have been fascinating.

Thankfully, according to the report, fans won’t have to wait too long until the next episode, as it is expected to drop on the WWE Network on June 28th. As for who will be joining the Texas Rattlesnake, his fellow WWE Hall Of Famer, Mark Henry will be joining the show to discuss his legendary career.

Previously, Steve Austin has been joined by the likes of; The Undertaker, Big Show, Goldberg, and Kane, with the interviews providing amazing insight.