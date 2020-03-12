Next Week’s AEW Dynamite Moved To Jacksonville, Blood & Guts Relocated

All Elite Wrestling has announced that the March 18 edition of AEW Dynamite has been relocated to Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida due to the growing concern over COVID-19 (coronavirus) worldwide.

The venue is owned by the Khan family, and was the location for the Fight For The Fallen event last July. There will be a “restricted attendance policy”, which likely means that fans will not be in attendance.

In addition, the March 25 edition of AEW Dynamite will also be relocated, although a specific location has not been announced at this time. It is presumed that the highly anticipated Blood & Guts match is still on. Details for ticket holders are below.