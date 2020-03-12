Next Week’s AEW Dynamite Moved To Jacksonville, Blood & Guts Relocated

All Elite Wrestling has announced that the March 18 edition of AEW Dynamite has been relocated to Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida due to the growing concern over COVID-19 (coronavirus) worldwide.
The venue is owned by the Khan family, and was the location for the Fight For The Fallen event last July. There will be a “restricted attendance policy”, which likely means that fans will not be in attendance.
In addition, the March 25 edition of AEW Dynamite will also be relocated, although a specific location has not been announced at this time. It is presumed that the highly anticipated Blood & Guts match is still on. Details for ticket holders are below.
ROCHESTER:
As a precautionary measure against COVID-19, we are relocating next week’s AEW DYNAMITE show on March 18 from Rochester, NY, to Jacksonville, FL. This show will be televised live on TNT from Daily’s Place, and be managed under a restricted attendance policy. The DYNAMITE show in Rochester will be rescheduled for Wednesday, July 8, at Blue Cross Arena.
Fans who have already purchased tickets to the Rochester show will be offered a refund via the point of purchase, or have their original ticket valid for admission to the event on July 8. Additional details will be forthcoming.
NEWARK:
In addition, the DYNAMITE show on March 25 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, will be relocated to a new venue, which will be announced shortly. This show will be televised live on TNT on March 25, and be managed under a restricted attendance policy. The DYNAMITE show in Newark will be rescheduled for Wednesday, July 22, at the Prudential Center.
Fans who have already purchased tickets to the Newark show will be offered a refund via the point of purchase, or have their original ticket valid for admission to the event on July 22. Additional details will be forthcoming.
We appreciate your understanding as the safety and well-being of our fans and talent is always our top priority. We will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation related to COVID-19 and be guided by government officials, health organizations and venue management.