A Very Gargano Christmas, Bronson Reed’s Return Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

The Gargano’s are going to celebrate Christmas their way on next week’s WWE NXT.

“A Very Gargano Christmas” segment has been confirmed for the December 23rd episode. North American Champion Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, and Austin Theory will all take part, but details are scarce.

That's The Way it goes! pic.twitter.com/ZtrKMz7e4E — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) December 17, 2020

We also know that Isaiah “Swerve” Scott will face Jake Atlas in a rematch, plus Bronson Reed will return to action next week.

This episode will not go head-to-head against AEW Dynamite’s Holiday Bash due to NBA action on TNT. Dynamite will air at 10 p.m. ET or later. WWE will likely announce more items for next week’s show in the coming days.

WWE is also building to New Year’s Evil on January 6 where Dexter Lumis will host.