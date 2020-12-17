WWE
A Very Gargano Christmas, Bronson Reed’s Return Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
The Gargano’s are going to celebrate Christmas their way on next week’s WWE NXT.
“A Very Gargano Christmas” segment has been confirmed for the December 23rd episode. North American Champion Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, and Austin Theory will all take part, but details are scarce.
We also know that Isaiah “Swerve” Scott will face Jake Atlas in a rematch, plus Bronson Reed will return to action next week.
This episode will not go head-to-head against AEW Dynamite’s Holiday Bash due to NBA action on TNT. Dynamite will air at 10 p.m. ET or later. WWE will likely announce more items for next week’s show in the coming days.
WWE is also building to New Year’s Evil on January 6 where Dexter Lumis will host.
Killer Kross vs. Damian Priest Set For NXT New Year’s Evil, Dexter Lumis To Host
NXT’s darkest characters will have a spotlight on January 6 for New Year’s Evil.
It is now confirmed that Killer Kross will face Damian Priest during the first special of 2021. This match was made after Priest claimed Scarlett does all of Kross’ dirty work, which led to Kross attacking Priest last week. Kross made his triumphant in-ring return this week by defeating Desmond Troy.
We also know that Dexter Lumis will haver the honor of hosting New Year’s Evil. As noted, the event will be headlined by Kyle O’Reilly vs. Finn Balor for the NXT Championship.
We’ll have complete coverage of NXT New Year’s Evil right here at ProWrestling.com.
Kyle O’Reilly To Challenge For NXT Championship At NXT New Year’s Evil
NXT Champion Finn Balor will defend his title against Kyle O’Reilly once again at NXT New Year’s Evil on Wednesday, January 6.
O’Reilly earned the rematch after pinning Pete Dunne on this week’s NXT. O’Reilly came up short against Balor at NXT TakeOver 31 in October, however the Undisputed Era member broke Balor’s jaw in the process.
Balor vs. O’Reilly is the first and only confirmed match for New Year’s Evil as of this writing. The special episode will go head-t0-head against part two of AEW’s New Year’s Smash.
Rumors On Scrapped Plans For Melina’s WWE Return
PWInsider reported in September that Melina was headed back to WWE, however she has yet to appear. She even denied the rumors on Twitter, leaving many to wonder what transpired behind the scenes, if anything.
Former wrestler and TV personality Jonny Fairplay recently told Wade Keller that when he hung out with Robbie E, now known as Robert Stone in WWE, he caught wind of what was supposed to happen. Apparently Melina was going to join The Robert Stone Brand in NXT.
“I hung out with Robbie E two weeks ago and he has no idea what he’s going to do. His plan was to bring in Melina and manage in NXT. She had to have surgery or something. They’re not using the guy.”
If the surgery rumors are true, it would explain why she hasn’t returned. It could also explain why Robert Stone and Aliyah have primarily been kept off TV ever since Mercedes Martinez was removed from the group. Before Aliyah and Martinez, Stone also managed Chelsea Green earlier this year.
