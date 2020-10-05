Nia Jax Claims She And Shayna Baszler Will Be On WWE Raw Tonight

It appears that the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions will be making their return to WWE Raw tonight, according to Nia Jax.

Jax, who is one half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions alongside Shayna Baszler took to social media to state they would both be on WWE Raw tonight. The duo were pulled from WWE Clash Of Champions due to not being medically cleared, and they haven’t been seen since.

However, Jax states they will be returning this evening and even teased that they could be having a Tag Team Title match tonight. Their match against The Riott Squad is still planned, but it hasn’t been officially announced at this point.

https://twitter.com/NiaJaxWWE/status/1312900702067458048?s=20