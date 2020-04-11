Nia Jax Claims She’ll Risk Her WWE Career To Knock Out Ronda Rousey

WWE Superstar Nia Jax apparently didn’t take kindly to recent comments made by UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey, referring to her time in WWE as “having fake fights for fun”.

“I can’t wait for Ronda [to]one day return [to]WWE,” Jax tweeted. “Even if WWE orders me to make Ronda look good in the ring, which is the ONLY way for Ronda [to]look good in the ring [with]me, I’ll risk my job [to]go down in history as the one from this biz that knocked her the f**k out!”

The former women’s champion ended her tweet with the hashtag “TestMeBitch”.

Jax returned to television this past week on Monday Night Raw, after being out of action for a full year and surgically repairing both of her knees.