Nia Jax Is Excited For Simone Johnson To Debut In WWE

Nia Jax recently spoke with Digital Spy where she discussed Simone Johnson signing with WWE and how excited she is for her to work with the company.

Simone Johnson, who will be a fourth-generation wrestler recently signed with the company and is currently the youngest-ever trainee at the WWE Performance Center. Johnson, who is the daughter of The Rock has some huge shoes to fill, but Nia Jax believes she is ready to pave her own path in the world of professional wrestling.

“Simone obviously has this in her blood and she has been such a huge fan since she was a young girl. She knows the ins and outs and she’s going to be able to pave her own way and her own path. She obviously knows the legacy she has to follow, it’s quite a legacy her father left for her. But she is so ready to pave her own path and do her own thing. I’m super excited for her and I can’t wait to see what she’s going to be able to do. She has everything it takes to become one of the greatest Superstars. I know she’ll make great waves and I can’t wait to see it.”