Nia Jax Makes A Powerful Statement In Return To Monday Night Raw

She’s baaaack!

Almost one year to the date of her last appearance in a WWE ring, Nia Jax returned to action this evening on Monday Night Raw – and sent a defiant, powerful statement to the entire women’s division, absolutely rag-dolling newcomer Deonna Purrazzo.

Jax competed in a Fatal 4-Way match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 35, and shortly after underwent surgery to repair both of her knees.