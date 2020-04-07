Nia Jax Makes A Powerful Statement In Return To Monday Night Raw

She’s baaaack!
Almost one year to the date of her last appearance in a WWE ring, Nia Jax returned to action this evening on Monday Night Raw – and sent a defiant, powerful statement to the entire women’s division, absolutely rag-dolling newcomer Deonna Purrazzo.
Jax competed in a Fatal 4-Way match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 35, and shortly after underwent surgery to repair both of her knees.
It was a DOMINANT performance from the returning @NiaJaxWWE on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/hBNr1WvVcc
