Nia Jax Medical Update & Backstage News On Plans For Her WWE Return

Nia Jax has been cleared by WWE doctors to return to the ring, following almost a full year of inactivity. According to a report from PWInsider.com, she is “expected back anytime now”, and word going around backstage is that the former Raw Women’s Champion will be at this week’s Smackdown taping.

Jax debuted on NXT television in October 2015. During her relatively brief time there she challenged both Bayley and Asuka during their title reigns as NXT Women’s Champion.

Since debuting on the main roster, Jax has been a marquee figure in the WWE women’s division, especially at the “Big Four” pay-per-views. She has competed in championship matches at the last three WrestleManias, winning the Raw title in 2018. She was also the sole survivor in the 2018 Survivor Series match, and made history by competing in both the women’s and men’s Royal Rumbles in 2019.

Jax last competed at WrestleMania 35, teaming with Tamina Snuka in an unsuccessful attempt to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. Shortly after, she underwent surgery to repair both of her ACLs and has been out of action ever since.