Nia Jax Reveals She Has Actually Been Cleared Since November

Nia Jax recently made her return to WWE, appearing on the April 6 episode of WWE Raw and since then she has been incredibly dominant.

Jax qualified for tonight’s corporate Money In The Bank ladder match and will be looking to pick up the briefcase to push back towards the title picture.

However, during a recent Twitch stream with Paige, Renee Young, Alexa Bliss and others, Jax actually revealed she has been cleared to return since November.

“Take it from somebody who has had a year off. After a certain amount of time, you get really bored with the time off and you want to go back to work,” Jax said when discussing not being able to work as often due to the coronavirus pandemic. “I was technically cleared in November and I’ve been sitting around on my ass waiting to come back.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)

Jax was out of action with a double ACL surgery following WWE WrestleMania 35 but has seriously boosted the women’s division since her return to action.

