Nia Jax Reveals She Spoke To WWE Management After A Talent Kept Injuring Alexa Bliss

During Paige’s recent Twitch stream, Nia Jax revealed a story where she stood up for Alexa Bliss to WWE management after she kept getting injured.

Jax joined Paige and various other female WWE Superstars for a talk about the business for fans to enjoy, and while she didn’t reveal who was hurting Alexa, she did make it clear how far she went to protect her.

“I remember, and I’m not going to mention any names. But, when Lexi (Alexa Bliss) was working an angle and she was continuously getting hurt by a certain somebody. I remember her not saying anything specifically because she wanted to be a team player. But, for me from the outside looking in I was like, “No, she can not do this anymore.” I wouldn’t allow her to get back in the ring to get hurt again. I had to go to the people, to the higher-ups and put down a certain foot and be like, “Lexi is 5 foot nothing, and 100 pounds getting thrown around like a rag doll and getting injured every night.” I understand there’s a certain thing of being quiet and a team player, but also, shit dude. I can’t allow to see one of my good friends and not only that but my coworker who I want to be here in five years so I can continue to work her like keep getting hurt. I need to stand up and make sure her livelihood is going to be okay when she’s done here.”

the way Nia stepped in to protect Alexa’s health is everything 🤧 pic.twitter.com/BAZflibVGz — sarah 𑁍 (@flairsnia) April 9, 2020

