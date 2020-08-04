Nia Jax “Suspended Indefinitely Without Pay” After Attacking Pat Buck

Things have gone from bad to worse for Nia Jax this week as she was “suspended indefinitely without pay” following her attack of WWE official, Pat Buck.

Last week, Nia Jax attacked several WWE officials, including Pat Buck, which led to her being “fined” by the company. However, this week she was back in the ring with Pat Buck and was expected to issue an apology for those actions.

However, Nia had other plans and actually challenged Pat Buck to a fight, mocking his wrestling career and his hair color. Buck then suspended Jax which led to her once again reacting in an aggressive manner as she ripped his jacket and headbutted him, clearly not taking it well.