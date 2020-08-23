Nia Jax To Appear On The Upcoming Episode Of ABC’s ‘What Would You Do?’

It has been confirmed that Nia Jax is set to appear on the upcoming episode of ABC’s popular show, ‘What Would You Do?’

The upcoming episode will air on Tuesday, August 25th at 9:00 – 10:00 p.m. ET on ABC and will focus on a scenario regarding the wall debate which comes from the Trump administration promising to build a 450-mile border wall.

The show which features different staged segments will feature Nia Jax as she discusses bullying and her personal experience with the situation.

“What Would You Do?” uses Anchor John Quiñones to reveal how people behave when they think no one is watching by using hidden cameras to record real reactions to thought-provoking scenarios created by actors, in what is a fun show that really gets people thinking.

Tuesday, August 25 scenarios include: