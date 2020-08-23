Nia Jax To Appear On The Upcoming Episode Of ABC’s ‘What Would You Do?’

It has been confirmed that Nia Jax is set to appear on the upcoming episode of ABC’s popular show, ‘What Would You Do?’
The upcoming episode will air on Tuesday, August 25th at 9:00 – 10:00 p.m. ET on ABC and will focus on a scenario regarding the wall debate which comes from the Trump administration promising to build a 450-mile border wall.
The show which features different staged segments will feature Nia Jax as she discusses bullying and her personal experience with the situation.
“What Would You Do?” uses Anchor John Quiñones to reveal how people behave when they think no one is watching by using hidden cameras to record real reactions to thought-provoking scenarios created by actors, in what is a fun show that really gets people thinking.
Tuesday, August 25 scenarios include:
- A couple of Latino men are in a restaurant speaking Spanish as they wait to order their food. A customer nearby overhears them and questions their immigration status. He tells the men that until there is a border wall, there is no way of knowing who is in the United States legally. How will others who witness the conversation react in New Jersey? What will the reaction be in El Paso, Texas, just a few miles from the U.S.-Mexico border?
- A group of teen girls is verbally bullying a classmate at a park. What will witnesses do? Will they defend the young woman or ignore the situation? Jax joins Quiñones behind-the-scenes and opens up about her own story of overcoming bullying and finding self-confidence.
- A woman and her son are waiting at a diner for her ex-husband to pick up the child. While waiting, the woman repeatedly says negative things about her ex. As the child becomes visibly upset will others do something? What will fellow diners say if the scene switches and a father criticizes his ex-wife?
- A customer in a barbershop falls asleep in the chair, making it impossible for the barber to do his job and delaying other customers’ appointments. How will people react? What will bystanders do if a customer falls asleep in a nail salon while getting a pedicure? How will diners respond if a child falls asleep in his food while his mother takes a call?