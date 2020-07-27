Nick Aldis Claims Bruce Prichard’s Comments Were “Ignorant”

Nick Aldis has taken to social media to respond to Bruce Prichard’s recent comments that stated he lacked an “It Factor,” with Aldis discussing them.

The Executive Director of both WWE SmackDown and WWE Raw made the comments a few weeks ago on his podcast, stating Aldis didn’t have the “It Factor.”

Of course, the current NWA Worlds Champion disagreed, taking to social media to respond. Nick Aldis stated Bruce’s comments were ignorant and put him at an all-time low, just like his recent Raw ratings. He then shared a video of several top stars in the wrestling world praising him and his ability.