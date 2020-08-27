Nick Aldis recently spoke with the Battleground podcast where he gave his thoughts on WWE’s booking of Mickie James.

The WWE veteran recently made her return to the company and so far, her booking hasn’t been the best. James didn’t even get a ring entrance on her first match back, which she lost by count-out with the majority of the bout focusing on an argument outside of the ring.

She is currently feuding with both Natalya and Lana, and Aldis gave his opinion on how WWE is handling things with his wife. The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion recently had a public spat with Raw Executive Director Bruce Prichard, and he was asked if he thinks that is having any impact on Mickie.

“You’re not suggesting that the executive director of a publicly-traded company, with stockholders and huge television rights fees to maintain, would be as petty as to devalue one of his own assets just to get revenge over a feud that he himself started, are you? You can’t honestly suggest that would be a real thing. It has to be a coincidence,” Aldis said sarcastically. “These silly, petty tactics, fans see through it. I don’t think anybody saw that and thought, ‘Mickie James is a jabronie.’ Everyone saw it for what it was. She’s an all-time great and doesn’t need me to fight her battles. She knows her worth and will make it work, but everyone could smell that stench. It was just sad.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)