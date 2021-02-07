WWE
Nick Aldis Discusses The NWA Roster Departures
The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, Nick Aldis, has spoke out about wrestlers leaving the NWA roster recently.
Aldis was a recent guest on The Angle Podcast where they spoke about the departures that have taken place from the NWA roster recently.
“There’s been a lot of talk about our roster or lack thereof I guess depending on who you listen to. But, our intention was always to build around a core group of guys, a small core group of guys who really embodied the qualities that we think should represent the NWA. But also, who really want to be there. Like if you don’t really believe and believe passionately in what the NWA is trying to achieve, then we’re — the company’s not gonna throw you a six-figure contract, you know? Just to prevent you going somewhere else. We’re gonna go, ‘No, it’s cool man. You go do you.’ But when I look at Trevor Murdoch and Pope, and Tom Latimer and Kamille, I get excited because you start — Tim Storm man. Building around these core characters that all represent different walks of life and have different qualities but they’ve all got one thing, they’re all incredible, believable, they can all talk and when you walk into a room you go, ‘Who’s that? This guy’s somebody.’ That’s the criteria that you need to be a sort of full-time player. But our intentions have always been to have a core group of sort of, for lack of a better term, principal cast members and then have rotating guest stars. Again, the internet wrestling culture loves to create this drama out of nothing. ‘Oh, so and so has left. They’ve been released’ or, ‘They’ve signed.’ Some of these guys, a lot of the talents that we were using were on like short-term deals for that reason because we’re like, ‘We don’t want to lock you up for two, three years.’ We give you an opportunity and here you go, and now use it and make it mean something and again, we don’t look at it as, ‘Oh, AEW stole a bunch of our talent’ or this company or that company. We see it as a great credibility because they go, ‘Look, some of these guys have been available for a long time’ and they do one season of our show and suddenly it’s like boom, boom, boom. So that is a testament to our quality and to the attention we’re getting and to the credibility that-that brings to someone who comes to work with us.” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcription)
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #5)
It’s time to Break It Down once again, as we take a detailed analytical look at the six major shows that have taken place over the course of this week. It’s been a post-Royal Rumble week for WWE, with the company starting its Road To WrestleMania, while both IMPACT and AEW have continued pushing out brilliant content.
Week five has arguably the strongest week of the year as an average across the board in terms of the content, with some fantastic matches, excellent promos, and some truly shocking moments taking place. But which show was the best of the bunch?
6. WWE NXT UK
WWE NXT UK has had a really strong start to the year, with the brand putting together some of the best matches of 2021. However, this episode didn’t really deliver in that element, with the match quality being very average, with a lot of forgettable and short bouts taking place throughout the show.
However, while the matches were fairly brief, they did do a great job at developing the gimmicks of several wrestlers. Joseph Conners was able to be pushed with his new partnership alongside Jinny, while Joe Coffey continues to look strong as he heads to a collision with Rampage Brown, so while the matches weren’t that memorable, they did lay some good groundwork.
The main event was pushed heavily as someone challenging Jordan Devlin for the Cruiserweight Championship, but that ended up just being a random match against Dave Mastiff. While the two men put together the match of the night, it just wasn’t the big main event the show needed to make a big impact.
5. IMPACT Wrestling
Much like WWE NXT UK, IMPACT was fun this week, but it didn’t really create anything memorable that people would be talking about for long periods after the fact. The show was full of fairly average television matches, but put together the show flowed nicely, which made it enjoyable to watch.
The main event did deliver though, with the tag team match being the best bout of the night as Rich Swann and Tommy Dreamer teamed up to face Chris Bey and Moose. It was a good match that ended the show with a bang, which is always great to see.
Elsewhere on the show, the feud between Eddie Edwards continuing with Brian Myers getting the injection of Matt Cardona and Hernandez was good, adding a little more detail to the story. Meanwhile, the work within the knockouts division was excellent, which is expected when it comes to IMPACT.
4. WWE NXT
Overall, WWE NXT was enjoyable this week with some really good matches take place. However, the problem for the black and fold brand at the moment is the sheer lack of exciting storylines to drive the show forwards or make people grip onto what is happening.
Seeing Leon Ruff work against Austin Theory was fine, but this is something we have seen far too much of in recent months, and it is time to move on. Meanwhile, Edge’s appearance did feel a little lackluster, with the most exciting part of that appearance coming in his backstage segment with Karrion Kross, rather than with Finn Balor or Pete Dunne.
The Cruiserweight Championship match was an enjoyable one, although it was a little one-sided at times. But the best match of the night came in the main event, which was a very enjoyable tag team match between Undisputed Era and Timothy Thatcher/Tommaso Ciampa, which ended the night with a bang.
3. WWE Raw
WWE Raw followed on from the WWE Royal Rumble PPV really nicely to produce its best show of the year so far. While it wasn’t perfect, everything on the show felt like it had a purpose, and it was moving things forwards towards WWE WrestleMania, which is crucial at this time of year.
The opening segment was a lot of fun, with Edge looking like a great contender, while Sheamus turning on Drew McIntyre was well executed, and is something fans have wanted. Bobby Lashley got the chance to look like a genuine monster and pushing the RETRIBUTION and New Day feud was good to see, as this has been enjoyable so far.
The Tag Team Title match was really good as well, with more tension coming in within The Hurt Business. Meanwhile, Damian Priest got a featured debut and looked great, Naomi and Lana provide a fresh challenge to the titles, and seeing Edge get to wrestle on an episode of WWE Raw is always a good thing.
2. AEW Dynamite
AEW Dynamite was a mixed bag really, with some aspects of the show really not working, while others were excellent. However, the good moments were so strong that it really did make the show enjoyable overall. The opening tag team battle royale was a little too chaotic at the start, with the cameras struggling to keep up with all of the elements.
Meanwhile seeing Sting and Darby Allin do the same thing they’ve done for weeks now really has become tiresome, in my opinion. The wedding segment was also very anticlimactic, but aside from that everything else on the show was either good or great.
The match between Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa was a lot of fun, while Hangman Page and Matt Hardy teaming and showing some tension at the same time was great. But it really was the main event that stole the show. Firstly, the match itself was absolutely incredible, but the surprise of KENTA appearing really did ensure this show was talked about constantly throughout the week, which is key to any good show.
1. WWE SmackDown
After a poor show last week that was ruined by the injection of WWE Raw wrestlers, the blue brand was back at its best this time around. Everything on the show was a lot of fun, from the great match between Bayley and Ruby Riott to the well-put-together segment with Bianca Belair, Carmella, and Sasha Banks.
The Intercontinental Championship triple threat was very enjoyable to watch. Both Sami Zayn and Apollo Crews looked good in defeat, while Big E obviously continues to really impress in his singles work. Another fun match saw Cesaro pick up a second win against Daniel Bryan in recent weeks, with these two men putting on the sort of quality everyone expects.
But it was the story involving Roman Reigns and Edge which carried the show, and it did so well. Roman Reigns put together some amazing promo work on this show, and the two men really did sell people on the idea of them competing at WWE WrestleMania, if WWE goes down that avenue.
Sixth place= 1 point
Fifth place= 2 points
Fourth place= 3 points
Third place= 4 points
Second place=5 points
First place= 6 points
2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):
WWE Raw- 10
IMPACT Wrestling- 20
WWE NXT- 20
AEW Dynamite- 21
WWE NXT UK- 16
WWE SmackDown- 18
Kevin Owens Discusses WWE WrestleMania 37 & The Return Of Fans
Kevin Owens recently discussed the excitement he has heading into WWE WrestleMania 37 and the return of the WWE Universe.
This year, The Grandest Stage Of Them All will once again take place over two nights, and will take place at Raymond James Stadium, as was supposed to be the case in 2020. KO spoke with 95.3 WDAE about the show, as he reflected on the changes last year and how they want to give Tampa the show that they deserve.
“Yeah you know, it’s been such a rollercoaster from learning that WrestleMania was going to be moved from Raymond James Stadium to the WWE Performance Center and was gonna be held in front of nobody. I remember that announcement being pretty shocking, just because at the time, even though what was happening all around the world, you just couldn’t fathom WrestleMania not having an audience, a live audience and now we went through all these different stages of we wrestled at the Performance Center which is a very small building compared to what we’re used to doing and in front of no one as well, and then they developed this ThunderDome which was taking place at the Amway Center and now it’s Tropicana Field in Tampa and it’s basically a virtual crowd that we have where people are watching at home and they can see themselves in the background on their screen, these giant panels. It’s been — obviously I’m saying it but everyone from any walks of life but I’m sure Callum [Denault, Special Olympics] would say the same, it’s been such a crazy time for every industry. To know that we’ll have fans in the stadium at WrestleMania this year, that we were able to do it in Tampa and just kind of put things back the way that they were supposed to be as much as we could anyway, that’s great that we’ll still be able to get that accomplished and give Tampa the WrestleMania they deserve.” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcription)
Kevin Nash Reflects On His Surprise Royal Rumble Appearances
WWE Hall Of Famer, Kevin Nash made surprise WWE Royal Rumble appearances in both 2011 and 2014, and he recently reflected on them both.
Nash joined X-Pac on the X-Pac 12360 podcast and he discussed the 2014 match, admitting he wasn’t pleased with it all and he wanted to just get back to the indies when it was over.
“This was the one they really wanted to focus on Roman [Reigns] and Jamie Noble was the guy that set up the match, and nothing against Jamie Noble, I don’t think Jamie Noble — I don’t think his forte is f*cking Royal Rumbles,” Nash said. “So they set it up so like he was gonna eliminate a ton of guys but the way they laid it out was basically while Roman was doing — his move-set took too long to set up. The way they had it laid out, basically there was like four of us in a corner with our d*cks in our hands. If you ever watch it back, I make eye contact with him because I’m gonna come, he’s gonna pull the rope, I’m just gonna go over the top. So I make eye contact with him like, ‘I’m coming,’ right? I give him the iggy, like I’m coming and I run at him, he does this [doesn’t follow through]. F*ck me. So I get hit a couple times, then I go stand in a corner with my d*ck in my hand. It’s time to go, he does it and I get my arm caught in the f*cking ropes which I’ve never in my life [done]. I thought for sure I tore my bicep. I didn’t get hurt but I just said to myself, ‘You know what? F*ck this sh*t. I’m going to do the indies. I’m going to have some fun.’”
Nash then went to speak about the 2011 appearance in detail, admitting he didn’t want to eliminate Dolph Ziggler. He also spoke about how stiff both Sheamus and Drew McIntyre were, admitting he was happy to get out of the ring in the end.
“So I knew that I would probably get a good response, but I also was smart enough to know like if I would’ve came out as Nash or nWo, but as soon as that horn — because I knew they were gonna play my old [theme], and then they popped and then you get that — this sensation of the pop and then you come out and I was in good shape pal. I looked better than I did when I was 35, and I said to my wife, I said to her, ‘Watch how long it takes me to put this glove on, because once I put that glove on and raise the hand’ and once I raise that fist I said, ‘It’s downhill from there.’ But it actually was nice because everybody fed me, John Cena fed me a nice short-arm clothesline and then [Drew] McIntyre and Sheamus got on me. They [WWE] wanted me to throw [Dolph] Ziggler out and I didn’t see any reason to eliminate Ziggler. I always thought that he wasn’t being used right, and I like him. He’s one of the guys — I still think he’s underused. But, so they’re pounding on me and it’s like the place is chanting ‘Diesel’ and Sheamus is stiff as f*ck. They’re both just stiffing the f*ck out of me, and I’m thinking to myself like, ‘You guys can’t hear that? Just let me blow a comeback right here,’ because I had talked sh*t on the internet about [Wade] Barrett. We went back and forth and as soon as I walked into the locker room, I said, ‘I want Barrett to eliminate me,’ because that’s what you do. You do business. I wanted to come in here, I wanted to have an angle with somebody in there and then be eliminated to elevate them. But Sheamus beat me down so bad that by the time I was eliminated, I was just glad to get the f*ck out of there.”(H/T to POSTWrestling for the transcriptions)
