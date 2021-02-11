Nick Aldis Discusses The Possibility Of NWA & WWE Working Together

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, Nick Aldis recently spoke about the possibility of WWE and NWA working together to put on a show.

Aldis was speaking with The Turnbuckle Tavern when he discussed WWE collaborating with another wrestling organization. He discussed the idea of WWE and NWA working together to present a special edition of Starrcade.

And if there comes a moment where they decide that interacting with a smaller entity for a certain amount of time or working out different things which they have done it recently. They did it with EVOLVE, they did it with some of those British independents there and stuff, and they did it before with ECW. This is not a new thing. So, in my mind I’m like, I’d love to see a point, and I’m putting this out there, just putting it out in the universe but it’s like, when I saw them do Starrcade on the [WWE] Network, it kinda broke my heart a little bit, and again, just because of the expectation I had created for it, right?

But to me it’s like well, the IP’s still there and if we can build up enough momentum to where they can’t ignore it and if the fans want it enough and the fans voice it enough and they make enough noise about it, who’s to say that we couldn’t have a huge extravaganza of Starrcade with the first time in history in the decades old sort of story of the NWA and WWE, the two sort of — historically, the two kind of powerhouse organizations. For the first time ever, they come together and co-promote Starrcade. It’s like you know what I mean? These things can happen.(H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcriptions)