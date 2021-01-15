NWA
Nick Aldis Discusses The Upcoming Return Of NWA Powerr
The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, Nick Aldis recently spoke about the current plans for the return of NWA Powerr.
The show is set to return in 2021 following a break due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but there is currently no date attached to when that will be.
However, during a recent interview with ‘The Wrestling’s Cool’ podcast, Nick Aldis gave a hint at those plans, stating that he was “conservatively guessing” things will be back for Spring. He also revealed he has reached out to a few people he would like to be involved, but didn’t want to name any names.
“Depends on when we start up again. I would conservatively be guessing that we’ll be ready to do Powerrr again by the spring, and so I know who I — and it’s not up to me. I have obviously a fairly significant amount of influence, but I know who I would like to see on the show and there’s a few guys who I’ve reached out to and I’ve talked to Billy [Corgan] and Pat Kenney [Simon Diamond] and said, ‘Look, I’ve got this idea for this guy.’ But, I’m reluctant to say too much because one, given our track record of getting guys over and recognizing talent, the second I say their names, someone else is gonna try and sign them, and two because who knows what’s gonna happen with them between now and the spring? Some of them may end up signing a contract somewhere else so I don’t want to — I just don’t want that attention to go there.” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcriptions)
Impact
James Storm Reveals How Much Money Beer Money Drew From Merchandise
Beer Money was one of TNA’s greatest ever tag team, and James Storm recently revealed just how popular the duo was.
When discussing with The Angle Podcast about if the team could reunite in WWE, Storm admitted he is confident they’d be good merchandise sellers, as the duo once made TNA a million dollars in just one year.
“You know, I don’t know if we’d be a top team. We’d be one of the top merchandise sellers, I’ll tell you that… because we made TNA like a million dollars in one year just off Beer Money merchandise so, I could only imagine with the WWE machine behind it or whatever. But, that’s hearsay, so we never know until maybe it happens so…”
Storm has recently made a couple of one-off appearances for IMPACT, and he spoke about the relationship he has with Scott D’Amore which has allowed those to happen.
“It was just Scott D’Amore, you know, messaged me and was like, ‘Hey, we’re going to be in Nashville filming. Just wanted to see if you happen to be available. We’d like for you to come in and be in this Battle Royal, a surprise entry or whatever’ and I was like, ‘Yeah sure. Whatever you guys need or whatever’ and we talked about it and agreed on it and then, when I was up there, they wanted me to come back the next day but I had [a] prior engagement. I had do an autograph signing or whatever so — they said, ‘Well, Alex Shelley got hurt, so [would you] like to come back and be [in] a tag team with Chris Sabin?’ I was like, ‘Yeah.’ Number one, it’d be fun and number two, I want to prove to everybody else that I can go out there and still go when I need to and so it was just one of those things. He’s like, ‘Alright, cool.’ So, I landed at 12 o’clock, drove right to the building, got dressed and performed, and did what was asked of me.”
James Storm also has a great working relationship with Billy Corgan and David Lagana, whom he worked with for NWA. He admitted that both men were actually trying to help give him the push to get to WWE when they brought him on board.
“I called David Lagana and Billy [Corgan] and talked to them, because I still had a rollover clause at the beginning of February in my contract, and they were like, ‘Look, as long as you can give us one date to drop the belts’ and I was gonna do that WrestleMania weekend when they do all the shows and I was like, ‘Yeah. I’ll do the right business. Whatever you guys need, just let me know…’ because they told me, ‘This was actually our goal to get you there [WWE]. You belong –’ not saying that NWA is not a big stage but, ‘You belong on the bigger stage. That’s where you belong’ and so I always thought that was really cool of Billy and Dave.” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcriptions.)
NWA
Trevor Murdoch Discusses Joining NWA & Who He’d Like To Face In AEW
NWA’s Trevor Murdoch recently appeared on The Angle Podcast where he discussed how he joined the company, and possible AEW matches.
Murdoch admitted that he was taking time away from wrestling in order to look after the late, Harley Race. It was actually at his funeral when he had a conversation with Nick Aldis and Dave Lagana.
“I was on my way out. I was dealing with some things with Harley as his health was declining, and I was virtually ready to hang up the boots,” Murdoch said. “Harley had passed away, and a representative of NWA and the Real World’s Champion, Nick Aldis, and Dave Lagana showed up to Harley’s funeral, and after the funeral, they had a conversation with me and convinced me to come down and do one show.”
Recently we have seen AEW and NWA have a connection, with the NWA Women’s Championship being defended on several AEW shows. Murdoch spoke about the possibility of appearing on AEW at some point, and who he’d like to face on the show.
“I can definitely see myself doing that for a couple of shots. I would really like to work with FTR, whether it be tagging with them or tagging against them,” Murdoch said. “I think we can really create some amazing matches. I’ve actually contacted a couple of those guys. It’d be badass to have an old-school trio like the Freebird days. If that happens, it’d be awesome.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)
Indie
New NWA World Tag Team Champions Crowned At UWN Prime Time Live PPV
For the fourth time, an NWA title has changed hands on Prime Time Live.
“The Cowboy” James Storm and Eli Drake defended the NWA World Tag Team Championships at Tuesday night’s United Wrestling Network pay-per-view.
It was originally announced that their opponents would be Aron Stevens (the former Damian Sandow) and his Mongrovian ally The Question Mark, making for something of a reunion from the old NWA Powerrrr cast.
When The Question Mark did not appear for the bout as advertised, Stevens found himself a new partner in the former of 38-year-old California heavyweight JR Kratos. This led to some funny jokes that Kratos may have actually been the one under the Mark’s mask all this time.
The challengers ultimately stole the NWA titles when Stevens brought a steel chair into the ring, distracting the referee. This allowed Kratos to drop “The Cowboy” with a low blow and roll him up to win the belts.
Wait, @Jr_KRATOS is The Question Mark? #PrimeTimeLive@nwa @Billy @AronsThoughts pic.twitter.com/Cd0nIWp3j8
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) November 11, 2020
