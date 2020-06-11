Nick Aldis Names Recently Released WWE Superstar As A Dream NWA Title Opponent

The current NWA World Heavyweight Champion, Nick Aldis, recently spoke with This is Wrestling on TSN 1200, where he revealed who he wants to defend against.

Aldis has had fantastic title matches throughout his time with the title, and he has helped really bring the profile of the NWA again. Recently, the company has been through tough times like the rest of the wrestling world, and Aldis spoke about how the company has done during the pandemic.

“We just actually had our best revenue month ever so it’s actually sort of interesting when you really break it down and that’s net I mean obviously we’ve had months of pay-per-view and stuff where obviously the revenue is significantly more but in terms of net yeah we actually had our best month ever. So, it is interesting. We’ve tried to make a negative and turn it into a positive because we’ve now got all these other revenue streams and we have all this other content which will hopefully allow us to be a bit more attractive to sponsors and to partners in that world. I look at it as when one of your senses is taken away the others become more heightened. It is almost like that where we’ve been able to realize our potential in some other areas.”

Aldis then spoke about who he would like to defend the championship against if he could, picking an interesting former WWE Superstar.

“The one that may surprise people but I really have faith and could really make magic with is Joe Hennig. Curtis Axel in WWE… I’m getting excited just talking about it but Joe and I attended Harley Race’s camp together in 2007 I think it was… We were all like that’s Curt Hennig’s kid. Wow. He’s just started wrestling and he was such a natural. I couldn’t believe it. I was just so envious. This perfect footwork and takes these perfect crisp flatback bumps. Perfect dropkick. I was like “I’ve been doing this for like 4 years and I can’t do it like that!”. You know for me I just don’t understand why and how that was never taken advantage of but in our world you can bet your ass that that’s how we do it. We would take you on that ride and tell you every part of that story and get you emotionally invested. Not to say that we would exploit any of those things but if anyone saw the build towards me and Cody and the emotion attached to that because of Dusty and because of what it meant to Cody. It’s genuine. It’s real. What it genuinely meant to Cody to get a shot at the title and what it meant to his family. I think that a lot of the same elements exist with Joe Hennig except with Joe Hennig it’s a real point to prove with him. I think two guys around the same age with very different paths but sort of converging at the same point in time with this ultimate prize on the line but both with real significant points to prove. I think it’s pretty hard to go wrong with that.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)