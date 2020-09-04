The current NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, Nick Aldis, recently spoke with WrestlingInc.com about his decision to not join AEW.

Aldis opted to not sign a contract with All Elite Wrestling, and he discussed his thought process on making that decision back in 2019.

“It’s like you feel like the train is leaving the station without you a little bit because you knew that it was going to be this big thing that everyone was talking about,” Aldis expressed. “You knew it was going to take all this oxygen, and it was very tempting to think, ‘well, this could be validation for the last sort of year and a half at the time,’ because this was January of 2019. “So it was like early, early days and honestly, that was a big factor in my decision because I knew that the TV wasn’t going to start until fall, and in my mind, I wasn’t sure that I had built up enough momentum yet to be able to last through to that time. I was worried that by the time we got to the end of the year people kind of go, ‘oh yeah, I forgot he’s on it too,’ and I just didn’t want to be that guy because I had worked too hard with All In, which is two years ago today.”

One NWA talent who will be working for AEW is Thunder Rosa. She is set to compete for the AEW Women’s Championship this week at AEW’s All Out, and Aldis spoke about the opportunity she has coming.