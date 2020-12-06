Wrestling News
Nick Dinsmore Reflects On His WWE NXT Coaching Role
Nick Dinsmore (aka Eugene) recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet where he discussed his time working in WWE NXT as a coach and producer.
Dinsmore worked behind the scenes at WWE NXT but admitted that he didn’t feel he put in his best performances in that role, but he did love the coaching element of things.
“I don’t know. I just know that I was probably wasn’t putting out my best performance because I was in an environment where I was uncomfortable, and I was uncomfortable because I mean, these were people that I looked up to that I was in there with. There was Terry Taylor, there was Dusty Rhodes, there was Triple H sitting next to me and I would get nervous sometimes and I might just be quiet and assess the situation, but I’m not really putting out a lot and I feel like in that environment, you gotta be on and going and I would kind of sit back and I would — I knew what was going on and I was aware. My mouth shut, ears were open and that might not have been the situation for it. I loved the coaching aspect of it. Didn’t necessarily care for the producer aspect of it. But, it was a great education. To see the tools that these guys are given now and what they’re expecting of WWE superstars today. The fact that I got to teach that and coach that and still got the manuals and all that so I know what they’re looking for, I feel like they do, but it is an ever-changing process.” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcriptions.)
The Street Profits Interested In Facing The Mysterio Family
The current WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Street Profits, are interested in facing a particular team on the blue brand.
Montez Ford recently spoke with Metro where he admitted that he’s got a clear desire to compete against Rey and Dominik Mysterio in what he believes would be the battle of the Frog Splashes.
“I would love to work with Rey and Dominik as well! To get in the ring with Rey Mysterio, that’s mind blowing. It’s giving me chills thinking about all the stuff that’s happened this year. Definitely, Rey and Dominik would be someone we’d love to get in the ring with. Just because of their dynamic, and you know, Dominik has a very nice Frog Splash as well. [laughs] Same thing with Rey, so it’d pretty much be the battle of the Frog Splashes, so I think that’d be a whole lot of fun.” (H/T to POST Wrestling)
Rey and Dominik have both expressed a desire to have a run as Tag Team Champions previously, so a storyline against The Street Profits could be a way of turning that into a reality.
Tony Schiavone Set To Interview Sting On 12/9 AEW Dyamite
After making his shocking debut during the Winter Is Coming event, Sting will sit down with Tony Schiavone for an interview on AEW Dynamite.
The WWE Hall Of Fame returned to TNT programming for the first time since the Monday Night Wars and ran off Team Taz before staring down both Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin.
It was an incredible debut, which Tony was very excited about on commentary, but his appearance certainly provided more questions than answers.
However, on the upcoming 12/9 episode of AEW Dynamite, fans may get some answers as Tony Schiavone is set to sit down with Sting for an interview with the Icon.
This Wednesday on #AEWDynamite @tonyschiavone24 will interview @Sting for the first time in #AEW.
Watch Dynamite every Wednesday night at 8/7c on @tntdrama and on #AEWPlus brought to you by @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/lOH71KYqqL
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 6, 2020
Kris Statlander Provides An Update On Her Recovery Process
Kris Statlander was featured on the latest episode of Shot Of Brandi and the AEW star gave an update on her rehab process.
Statlander tore her ACL in summer and has been out of action since that point. However, during the interview, she stated that she is slightly ahead of where most people are at in terms of recovery. Statlander admits she is doing lots of rehab, but she is enjoying the physical challenge.
“Pretty good, going well. I’ve heard that I’m a little bit, maybe two weeks ahead of where most people are at. Maybe it’s just my alien genetics or something but, I don’t know. I just work out very hard. Every day, I do way too much rehab but it’s more of a mental challenge than it is a physical challenge for sure. Being just sitting on the sidelines and watching everybody else and you’re just like, ‘I just — like that’s my family and I can’t even help them.’” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcription).
You can see the full episode of Shot Of Brandi below:
