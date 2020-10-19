Nick Jackson Believes Kenny Omega Is The Star To Watch In The Next Year

AEW’s Nick Jackson has backed his fellow Elite member, Kenny Omega to be the person that everyone should watch in the next year.

When speaking with ScreenCrush, Nick Jackson believes that the next year is going to be all about The Cleaner, stating that he has been very unselfish up until this point with the company.

“I think year two’s going to be all about Kenny Omega. He’s been very … what’s the word I’m looking for … I guess ‘unselfish,’ and he’s ready to explode, So I would keep my eye on him. Another one off the top of my head would be Darby Allin. He’s got so much potential to be such a massive star for AEW that we have to use him in the right way, and he’s definitely going to be a top player.”

Despite what people first expected, Kenny Omega hasn’t been the top name in AEW’s singles division, instead, focusing on the tag team world alongside Hangan Page. However, with the duo now split up, the door has been opened for Omega to push his singles career once again.

He is currently part of the tournament to create a new #1 contender for the AEW World Championship, where he will face Joey Janela in the first round.