Nick Jackson Speaks About His Experience With COVID-19
AEW’s Nick Jackson has spoken about his experience with COVID-19 and has called out people who are still COVID-deniers.
Jackson posted on his Instagram giving his thoughts about people who are still claiming that COVID-19 isn’t real as he shared his own personal experience with the vaccine. Not only did he discuss how he felt at the time, but also in his recovery after and how it impacted his cardio long-term.
“Crazy to think there’s still COVID deniers out there in the world,” said Jackson on social media. “I had a pretty bad case of COVID in early September that kept me bed ridden for nearly 3 weeks. I couldn’t taste or smell for 2 and a half months. At one point my whole body had hives on it and my doctor said that it was definitely from COVID,” added Jackson.
“Matt had to do the majority of the work in matches once I returned safely because I couldn’t catch my breath. My cardio is finally back but it took months to finally feel like myself again. Let’s protect each other and wear a mask.”
Nick Jackson revealing his battle with COVID @WrestlingInc pic.twitter.com/NoqRYiEuBM
— Daily Wrestling News (@DailyWWENews) January 10, 2021
Cody Rhodes Gives AEW An “A” For Its 2020 Product
When it comes to reflecting on AEW’s 2020, Executive Vice President, Cody Rhodes has scored the company an A grade.
Cody spoke with Talk Is Jericho where he revealed his grade for the company and admitted that he knows where they need to grow and that he’s learned a lot of hard lessons along the way within that year.
“Somebody asked me “grade it” and of course, as part of the company, I’m not going to give it a bad grade but I said, “A” and there’s room for an “A+”. We know where we need to grow. AEW, if this had been its last year, thank gosh it wasn’t, it’s still been the greatest year of my life. I learned a lot of lessons and learned some hard lessons about the burdens of management. If you weren’t popular before, you’re definitely not going to be popular as you enter that space. I still think it’s surreal – the numbers, that’s why I love the data, and you’re great about the data – The Demo God. I love it when (Chris) Harrington shows me this spreadsheet and talks about our international deals, we’re having these calls, I was on the phone with Microsoft the other day, what am I doing? But, I know what I want, I know what we’re talking about, that blows me away, I told Tony (Khan), “do not give me this job unless you really want me to really do the job, which would probably include pissing you off from time to time”, which he’s never been pissed at me, at least his version, maybe he has. That’s been the most exciting thing, the brain trust here amongst the talent, the EVPs, the management, the committee that exists that we don’t talk about, the committee of thought, which is the Bucks and Kenny (Omega), you (Jericho) and Tony is, more than ever has in his mind, how he wants the show to be as he is booking it, laying it out – I love it. I know it sounds like a tumultuous thing, all those names on paper and those people, and Arn (Anderson) – Arn is out there with me by the ring pretty much doing jack shit except holding this play card up but what Arn does back here, my gosh, I literally want to look at him – where have you been?” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcriptions)
STF Underground Ep. 88 – Who Should Get Called Up From NXT In 2021? Which Wednesday Show Had The Better Main Event?
Welcome once again to another episode of STF Underground!
In this episode Dan Ryno returns to discuss:
- New Japan Pro Wrestling Wrestling Kingdom 15
- Where does the Dark Order go from here?
- Which Wednesday Night Show Had The Better Main Event?
- Who Should Get Called Up To The Main Roster in 2021?
- Is Kyle O’Reilly Championship Material?
- AND MUCH MORE!
Kenny Omega Provides More Details About AEW’s Video Game
AEW’s World Champion, Kenny Omega recently answered a few questions about the upcoming AEW video game, providing more details.
During the recent AEW Game 2.Show video, Kip Sabian and Kenny Omega were on hand to discuss the upcoming game in further detail, with Omega admitting that the release date could be 2021 or 2022 and he will let people know when he knows himself.
Omega then went on to answer more questions, starting out about whether or not there will be a ‘Create-A-Wrestler’ mode in the game?
“Absolutely. One of those favorite modes, aside from people wanting to take the role of their favorite wrestler, people want to create their own wrestler. Sometimes they want to create something whacky or something that looks like themselves or a wrestler in another promotion. We’re going to give you the opportunity to do that because we understand it’s one of the most fun parts of these games. We’re going to make sure it’s robust and a lot of options and maneuvers to add to your character. We’ve placed that as a high priority.”
Omega was then asked if there will be an online gameplay mode, which Omega confirmed that there will be, with some specific elements beinc exclusive to that.
“There will be online competitive play. You’ll be able to play with your friends, against your friends, all sorts of options. We’re exploring ways to possibly incorporate cross-play function. Of course, online play will be in, all match types and specific functions that will be exclusive to online. We’re exploring a lot of new creative and innovative things to do when online. These are ideas we’re working with, nothing is 100% certain or solid.”
Finally, Omega was asked whether or not the game will be more simulation or arcade.
“Taking a look at complete simulation-based wrestling, the first thing that pops into my mind is Fire Pro. That has a huge fanbase. However, a lot of people find that if you ramp up the simulation too high, it eliminates some of the fun for people who want to get in and mix it up with your buddies and feel the speed and fun that older games provide. Will it be a full simulation? No, but do I want players to feel like you’re controlling the character when doing the moves? Yes. Speed in terms of arcade play, but moves will feel like you’re in the ring.
“It’s going to be a speedier version of very realistic wrestling. I really want people to feel what wrestling is going to be like in the year 2020. A lot of moves that we do now, you couldn’t add them to your create-a-character back then. You’ll be able to play the ropes like Fenix, do different variations of the Canadian Destroyer, all different strike combinations.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
