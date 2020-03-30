Nick Jackson Welcomes Third Child

AEW Executive Vice President Nick Jackson (real name Nicholas Massie) and his wife Ellen announced the birth of their third son, Michael, today. Michael Massie will join his brother Gregory, and his sister Alison, as the newest member of the wrestling family.

Nick was removed from recent storylines, after being beaten by the Inner Circle, to give him time to help out with the new baby. He recently joked that if the child wrestles, his ring name will be Michael Jackson.

ProWrestling.com sends our wholehearted congratulations to Nick, Ellen & the entire Massie Family.