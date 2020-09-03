Nigel McGuinness Set To Return For WWE NXT UK Tapings

The popular British commentator, Nigel McGuinness is set to make his return to WWE at the upcoming WWE NXT UK TV taping.

McGuinness had been placed on furlough when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and hasn’t been used on WWE NXT since that point.

However, as was reported by Alex McCarthy, he will be making his return for the upcoming WWE NXT UK TV tapings. But, he won’t be in the BT Sports Studios live, instead he will be joining Andy Sheperd from America, likely in the same way Beth Phoenix has been working lately on the black and gold brand.