Nikki Bella On Why Criticism Of John Cena Is Unfair

During a recent interview with The Mirror, Nikki Bella talked about John Cena’s promo segment with Roman Reigns on last week’s episode of Raw, where Cena clearly got the better of Reigns. She also praised her fiancé’s talking ability, as she called him the best talked in WWE history.

“I think John is absolutely the best talent there has ever been on the mic. I don’t think anyone comes close to him. He just brings this reality to it every time he is on the mic and you are just like ‘how am I going to hang in here with him?’ He is so quick. I think that is what has made him an amazing actor, especially with comedy, his improv is unreal. He knows how to interact with a live crowd and however a live crowd is feeling, he knows how to turn a crowd. To me, I just watch him and I am in awe. I think it’s time for him and Roman to be in that ring and to say what they have said, I loved it.”

She also explained why it hurts her to hear people criticize Cena because he gives so much of himself to the business.

“Sometimes it’s hard for me because as his fiancé, it’s hard for me not to get upset when I hear stuff about John. I see John all the time behind the scenes and I know his love for wrestling, I know his love for the fans and his love for the talent. After every match someone has, they all go up to John. He is one of the most respected men in WWE and all he ever wants to do is make new talent, talent that isn’t or hasn’t been given the opportunity, he wants to give them the opportunity, he wants to help make everyone. So when I hear certain things about him, whether it’s online or it’s someone in an interview, it’s hard not to get upset because it couldn’t be further from the truth.”

