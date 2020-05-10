Nikki Bella Discusses Revealing She Was Raped In ‘Incomparable’ To Help Young Women

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella released their memoir, ‘Incomparable’ earlier this week, which has been met with very positive reviews so far. The book saw the Bella Twins open up about a range of topics from their wrestling careers to their personal lives in what is a very open and honest book.

The most shocking revelations from the book was that Nikki had sadly been raped during her teenage years. It was a secret she kept quiet from everyone, including her own mother, but she made the decision to open up about it all within the book.

During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Nikki and Brie opened up about the situation, with Nikki discussing why she has decided to go public with the story.

“It was hard to sleep [after the release]because I made a lot of headlines with stories that I had kept in for over 20 years. I was really nervous for it to come out. Even when we were writing it two and a half years ago, I was still unsure if I wanted to tell these stories of being raped because it had been so long and it was pain that I carried through and had to work on. You just don’t know how people are going to perceive it but I knew overall, if I could help younger women, it was worth it. But it’s still hard,” she said.

Brie then added her thoughts about the situation, discussing how she thinks lots of women blame themselves in that situation, which is why this will likely help.

Brie added, “Nicole carried a lot of shame and guilt, which I think a lot of women do in these situations. That’s why she wanted to write it because I think a lot of women do, they blame themselves for thinking they put themselves in that situation, when it’s not their fault at all. I tried to tell her, ‘It was never you.'”

H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.