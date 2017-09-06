Nikki Bella Joins ‘Dancing With The Stars’ (Photos), SmackDown Top 10 Moments

– WWE Superstar Nikki Bella joined Good Morning America earlier today as part of the cast reveal for Dancing with the Stars, check out the tweets below:
I can finally say YES it's true! Going 2 compete on @DancingABC this season! Meet my partner @artemchigvintse! What should our team name b?! pic.twitter.com/KykgWcLJsZ
— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) September 6, 2017
Nikki @BellaTwins you look so good what a way to kick off a Wednesday announcing DWTS and the premiere of @Total_Bellas season 2 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/eph5obT3ez
— ICONIC (@TheRazvirRai) September 6, 2017
