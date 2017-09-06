Nikki Bella Joins ‘Dancing With The Stars’ (Photos), SmackDown Top 10 Moments

By
William Baker
-
1

– WWE Superstar Nikki Bella joined Good Morning America earlier today as part of the cast reveal for Dancing with the Stars, check out the tweets below:

– Check out he following video as the WWE Top 10 takes you back to this week’s SmackDown LIVE to revisit the show’s most thrilling, physical and controversial moments.

