Nikki Bella ‘Would Love To Fight’ Ronda Rousey

Earlier this week, WWE posted a video where Bayley, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair confronted Marina Shafir, Jessamyn Duke, and Ronda Rousey, so it’s pretty clear that the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion is on her way to WWE.

If Rousey does end up coming to WWE, former WWE Divas Champion Nikki Bella would like to get in the ring with her, as she told TMZ that she would love to fight the ex-UFC megastar.

Rousey might debut at this year’s Survivor Series in a four on four, MMA Horsewomen vs. WWE Horsewomen match. She could also have a one on one match at next year’s WrestleMania in New Orleans.