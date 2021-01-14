Nikki Bella Reveals She’s Interested In Joining WWE’s Creative Team

Former Divas Champion and future WWE Hall Of Famer, Nikki Bella has expressed an interest in joining WWE’s creative team.

During a recent appearance on the Pretty Big Deal podcast, Nikki made it clear she’d be interested in working with WWE’s creative team after being inspired by Daniel Bryan’s recent work with the creative department, which he has been doing lately while wrestling.

“I mean, I would love — there’s times that — because Brie’s husband [Daniel Bryan] is a part of the creative team and works a lot with Vince McMahon on creative stuff and I’ve always thought in the back of my head like, ‘I would really like to do that for the women’ because I’ve lived it as a WWE superstar but also, I’m a fan,” said Nikki. “So it’s like, I feel like I know what the people want and then I know how to get the best out of each woman because I know them. So, it would be a lot of fun to be on creative.”

When it comes to the current talent in WWE’s women’s division, Nikki took the time to praise Sasha Banks, claiming she has everything you look for in a WWE Superstar.

“I’ve always called it about Sasha Banks since the day she debuted and even right before she debuted. She’s just, to me, has it all of what you look at as a WWE superstar,” said Nikki. “She’s an incredible wrestler, she’s an entertaining superstar. It’s like the minute she hits that ramp and comes through the curtain it’s like, you’re just locked in on her.” [h/t/ POST Wrestling].

Nikki hasn’t wrestled a match since the WWE Evolution PPV in 2018, where she lost to Ronda Rousey. However, she and Brie Bella have made it clear they plan on having one final run together in the ring, as they want to be Women’s Tag Team Champions.