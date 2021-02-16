Nikki & Brie Bella Launch New Haircare Line Created for Babies

Nikki and Brie Bella continue to develop their business, announcing the launch of a brand new haircare line specifically for babies.

The future WWE Hall Of Famers announced the news this week, with their beauty empire continuing to expand.

Below is the press release for the new product:

Nikki and Brie Bella Announce the Launch of Tearless: A Haircare Line Created for Babies

The Bella Twins Expand Their Beauty Empire Using Natural and Certified Organic Ingredients Ideal for Newborns and the Entire Family

Nikki and Brie Bella are excited to announce the expansion of Nicole + Brizee, with the launch of Tearless: a line created for mommy & me. In 2019, Nikki and Brie launched Nicole + Brizee, a line that was inspired by their love of beauty products that encapsulated their flawless skin and luscious locks, so it was only natural to create a line that could be used for their whole family. The current line of Nicole + Brizee hair and body products was originally formulated for ages 3 and up, so the new Tearless collection was a natural progression that focused on needs for babies with excellent quality ingredients suitable for adults.

Nikki and Brie are the driving forces behind their line. All products are bespoke and thoughtfully crafted with the highest quality of ingredients for your bathroom counter, and are truly representative of the Bella Twins. With the launch of Tearless, their line will now encompass products perfect for the whole family.

“This past year Nikki and I were inspired to create a Tearless line for Nicole and Brizee. After our mother’s brain surgery and giving birth to our baby boys we knew the importance of having a line that’s certified organic and giving you the nutrients without the tears. A line that Matteo, Buddy, Birdie and even Mama Bella can enjoy,” Explain Nikki and Brie Bella.

TEARLESS SHAMPOO

Multi-tasking formula mild baby wash and tear free baby shampoo come together in one non-irritating formula to cleanse hair and skin from head to toe. Aloe, chamomile and lavender help gently soothe and nourish. These nourishing plant-based ingredients help soften, and soothe delicate skin.

Directions Apply and massage evenly onto wet hair. Dispense into palm or onto foam enhancing body sponge and rub hands together until a rich, creamy lather is obtained and distributed as desired. Rinse thoroughly. Follow up with Tearless Conditioner.

TEARLESS CONDITIONER

Gentle formula detangles the strands. helps maintain natural hair shine, improves comb-ability, and it works great on curly hair too! It leaves the hair soft, scented, easy to rinse and does not irritate the eyes or scalp. Adds luster and shine without weighing hair down Safe to use on sensitive scalps.

MADE IN THE USA

Directions After washing hair with Tearless Shampoo, pump a small amount of Tearless Conditioner into the hands and gently massage onto the baby’s head. Rinse until completely removed.

TEARLESS LEAVE IN CONDITIONER

A safe and gentle everyday detangler with lightweight hydrators eliminates tangles and flyaways, and increases silkiness and shine weightless conditioners strengthen hair fiber. Softens and nourishes naturally without oily residue. Calms cowlicks, frizz, waves and curls Prevents breakage and conditions hair all day.

Directions: Spray evenly on shampooed / conditioned hair, working in sections. Comb from the bottom and work upwards. Do not rinse out.