Nikki Cross Admits She’s Scared Of The New Alexa Bliss

Nikki Cross appeared on the latest episode of the Braxton Beat on Instagram, and she spoke in depth about her former tag team partner, Alexa Bliss.

The two women stopped working together when Bliss ended up joining forces with Bray Wyatt/The Fiend, changing her personality to be similar to that of Bray.

The former Women’s Tag Team Champions haven’t been on the same page and recently, Alexa Bliss chose Bray over Nikki, and she reacted to that decision during the interview.

“I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. It took me a while to compose myself and I had to process what was happening but I went on Raw Talk later that night, I got myself together. I’m sorry for anybody who listened to me on Raw Talk, they might hear me repeat some points here but I think it’s worth being said. “To me, that wasn’t Alexa speaking. That wasn’t her talking. Once I started to really think about it, I lost my temper a little bit on Monday night on Raw Talk. I can just feel myself getting a little bit more frustrated because I’m trying all these different tactics. Text her, call her, turn up at her house. There’s no way of getting through to her, no way of contacting her, [and]when I finally do see her, it’s just — we’ve followed it for the last two months. I don’t know which Alexa I’m getting. Am I getting my Lexi back, which I know and love, or am I getting this person who is under the spell of ’The Fiend?’” She continued, “you know, maybe it wasn’t the best tactic on Monday to give her an ultimatum. I just felt, at the moment, like I had no other choice and she responded like that which definitely wasn’t what I was expecting, so I’m kind of back at square one now and I’m trying to think of all these different things. I just want to shake some bloody sense into her.”

Nikki then admitted that she is scared of the current version of Alexa Bliss, and stated she doesn’t know how to break the spell that Bray has over her.