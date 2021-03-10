Impact
Nine Matches Announced For IMPACT Sacrifice This Saturday
During the go-home to Sacrifice edition of IMPACT, four new matches were announced for the IMPACT Plus event.
After weeks of taunting, Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb with have to deal with the consequences when they step in the ring with Havok and Nevaeh.
BREAKING: Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb will face Havok and Nevaeh THIS SATURDAY at Sacrifice.
March 10, 2021
In the men’s tag division, Decay will take on Reno Scum, while James Storm and Chris Sabin (with Jake Something) will face Violent By Design’s Deaner and Joe Doering (with Eric Young).
Decay have issued a challenge to Reno Scum for Sacrifice.
March 10, 2021
Brian Myers will battle Eddie Edwards once again, but this time in a “Hold Harmless” match where anything goes.
Brian Myers is going to face Eddie Edwards in a HOLD HARMLESS match at Sacrifice.
March 10, 2021
Lastly, Scott D’Amore announced Sacrifice’s main event between Rich Swann and Moose will now be a winner take all unification match for both the IMPACT and TNA World Championship.
The unified World Champion will then go on to face AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in another winner take all match in the main event of Rebellion on April 24.
Below is the updated Sacrifice lineup, now featuring nine matches.
IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice
Saturday, March 13, 2021
IMPACT & TNA World Championship Unification Match
Rich Swann (c) vs. Moose
IMPACT Knockouts Championship Match
Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. ODB
IMPACT Tag Team Championship Match
The Good Brothers (c) vs. Juice Robinson & David Finlay
IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match
Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Jordynne Grace & Jazz
IMPACT X-Division Championship Match
TJP (c) vs. Ace Austin
Hold Harmless Match
Eddie Edwards vs. Brian Myers
Havok & Nevaeh vs. Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb
Decay vs. Reno Scum
Chris Sabin & James Storm (w/Jake Something) vs. Deaner & Joe Doering (w/Eric Young)
AEW
Huge Title vs. Title Match Announced For IMPACT Rebellion
A huge title vs. title main event for IMPACT Rebellion has been booked.
At the end of this week’s IMPACT Wrestling, Scott D’Amore announced that Rich Swann vs. Moose in the main event of Sacrifice will be a winner take all unification match for the IMPACT and TNA World Championships.
Whoever walks out as the unified IMPACT World Champion will then face AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in a title vs. title match in the main event of IMPACT’s Rebellion pay-per-view on Saturday, April 24.
.@ScottDAmore has announced that @GottaGetSwann and @TheMooseNation will UNIFY the IMPACT World and TNA World Heavyweight Championships SATURDAY at #Sacrifice!
The winner will then face @AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX in a TITLE VS TITLE match at Rebellion on April 24th! pic.twitter.com/7mFxoIDAdq
March 10, 2021
This huge bout is the product of “the forbidden door” being kicked open at the end of 2020 when AEW and IMPACT (and now New Japan) formed a working partnership that saw Kenny Omega arrive in IMPACT.
Omega and The Good Brothers defeated Swann, Chris Sabin, and Moose in the Hard to Kill main event with Omega pinning Swann.
Since it was revealed that the Rebellion logo features an Omega symbol, speculation suggested The Cleaner would return for another IMPACT pay-per-view match.
"Just like we planned."
March 10, 2021
Sacrifice will air this Saturday on IMPACT Plus. Click here for the complete lineup.
AEW
Josh Alexander Comments On Former Tag Team Partner Ethan Page Signing With AEW
It’s always a shame to see one of the truly great tag teams split up, and The North were exactly that. “Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander had nothing but wonderful things to say about his former tag partner, however, taking to Twitter after “All Ego” Ethan Page’s surprise debut at AEW Revolution.
“He’s been as elite as they come for his whole career,” Alexander tweeted. “If you doubt it, he’ll make you regret it. Going to grab my popcorn and watch all those glass ceilings get smashed.”
Alexander and Page dominated the tag team division in IMPACT Wrestling over the last two years, racking up the longest IMPACT World Tag Team Championship reign in the promotion’s history. Page’s contract expired at the end of 2020, and it was heavily reported that there was serious interest from several major companies.
Alexander himself wasted little time following Page’s exit, quickly establishing himself as a singles star in IMPACT. At No Surrender he won a Triple Threat Revolver to earn an X-Division Championship opportunity, ultimately coming up short just a few days later in a heavily praised match with champion TJP.
He's been as elite as they come for his whole career. If you doubt it, he'll make you regret it. Going to grab my popcorn and watch all those glass ceilings get smashed.
— Josh Alexander (@Walking_Weapon) March 8, 2021
AEW
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #9)
It’s been another brilliant week of wrestling on the road to AEW Revolution, while WWE continues to build towards WWE WrestleMania 37. The week brought big title matches, celebrities competing in the ring, and some really strong build-up to the major events around the corner.
But which shows stood out, which had the best matches, and which was ultimately the most entertaining of the week? Let’s Break It Down and find out!
6. WWE Raw
WWE Raw had a few highlights, with the first hour of the show being really enjoyable as it flew by. The match between Drew McIntyre and Sheamus was PPV worthy and saw them bring the best out of each other, while The Hurt Business being so direct was excellent to see.
However, the decision to push back the WWE Championship match several times actually hurt the show overall. The flow and excitement really was taken out of the night. The show had so many lackluster segments, from squashing Naomi to the pointless Tag Team Championship match featuring Adam Pearce.
Charlotte and Nia Jax’s match failed to build any excitement either, with the show being full of smaller, forgettable matches. Of course, this episode did end with a bang though as Bobby Lashley became WWE Champion in dominant fashion, which was absolutely the right call.
5. IMPACT Wrestling
It was another good episode of IMPACT Wrestling that featured a lot of nice matches, but nothing overly standout to make the show pop. The opening triple threat was a solid match for the X-Division, while the build of Tenille Dashwood was also effectively booked.
Sami Callihan’s segment, turning up at Trey Miguel’s training area was interesting and felt unique due to how it was filmed, which allowed that to thrive. It was also great to see FinnJuice, and the tension between them and The Good Brothers could lead to something special.
However, the best work of the night came between Matt Cardona and Brian Myers. With Cardona being the special guest referee for Myers’ match with Eddie Edwards, he tried to cheat only for Cardona to stop it, which adds tension to their friendship that was really well booked.
4. WWE NXT UK
WWE NXT UK featured the best match of the week, as Kay Lee Ray defended her NXT UK Women’s Championship against Meiko Satamoru in what was an amazing match. They went back and forth in a hard-hitting bout that really felt like a big deal, with the women delivering on the hype.
However, the whole show was entertaining for the majority of it. Seeing Kenny Williams and Amir Jordan back was a nice boost for the tag team division, which created a good match. However, having Williams sneakily cheat to help Jordan win was nice booking, and teases issues between them down the line.
The Supernova Sessions segment failed to deliver once again here, with this talk show really feeling very awkward. The whole focus being on Tyler Bate and him being a vegan, which wasn’t entertaining. But what was entertaining was the opening match between Ilja Dragunov and Sam Gradwell. It was physical, but the character work was excellent as Dragunov’s anger issues overcame him once again.
3. WWE SmackDown
The blue brand always does a great job of focusing its entire show on the upcoming PPV, and that’s exactly what happened with this episode. From the start, everything was about WWE Fastlane, with Daniel Bryan kicking off the show with a tremendous promo that was full of fire, really building his storyline with Roman Reigns.
The segment between The Street Profits/King Corbin and Sami Zayn fell flat, with all four feeling a little lost right now. However, the work between the Mysterio’s and Gable/Otis was far better, while the storyline work with Reginald throughout the night was excellently done, potentially leading him to work with Nia Jax.
Apollo Crews’ character change was fantastic and is exactly what he needed as a character. He feels far more interesting than he ever has done, setting up a big match with Big E, plus the main event steel cage match certainly delivered.
2. WWE NXT
Right from the opening tag team match, which was hard-hitting and full of great near falls, this show was enjoyable. Teasing Timothy Thatcher joining Imperium is an interesting idea that could lead to a fun storyline, plus the work with Cameron Grimes during the night was also very enjoyable.
Aliyah and Ember Moon had a nice match together, but the Women’s Tag Team Championship match just didn’t live up to the hype, with the poor finish being very disappointing. Seeing LA Knight appear was good, and while his promo was fairly generic, it was well put together.
It was good to see Lega Del Fantasma being booked stronger, making them feel like a threat again. But the main event was the treat of the night, with Finn Balor and Roderick Strong having a really solid main event to close the show.
1. AEW Dynamite
AEW Dynamite was an incredible show this week that really had something for everyone, creating one of the best shows the company has ever had. While the main event tag team bout and brawl as a slightly flat ending, everything else was brilliant.
The mixed tag team match featuring Shaq was better than it had any right to be, with everyone involved clearly giving their very best. The press conference segment was quite unique and put together well, with MJF and Chris Jericho having some great promos against The Young Bucks to build that match.
The six-man tag team match that saw Tully return to the rind was very fun, while the Women’s Tournament final was an excellent match, proving once again why the division needs more focus. Everything on the show built towards the PPV and it really did an amazing job of hyping up the show, showcasing how good a go-home show can be.
Sixth place= 1 point
Fifth place= 2 points
Fourth place= 3 points
Third place= 4 points
Second place=5 points
First place= 6 points
2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):
WWE Raw- 17
IMPACT Wrestling- 31
WWE NXT- 39
AEW Dynamite- 45
WWE NXT UK- 25
WWE SmackDown- 27
