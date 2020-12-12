WWE
Nine Names On This Week’s NXT Injury Update Following WarGames & Fallout
There are nine names on the NXT Injury Report this week following a physically demanding NXT Takeover: WarGames special and Wednesday’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network that saw even more Superstars added to the list.
Here’s the full list:
- Damian Priest: Possibly broken ribs
- Candice LeRae: Possible broken arm
- Dakota Kai: Multiple undisclosed injuries, not cleared
- Bobby Fish: Torn tricep, not cleared
- Pat McAfee: Undisclosed injuries
- Oney Lorcan: Facial contusions & lacerations requiring stitches
- Johnny Gargano: Required stitches on his lip
- Timothy Thatcher: Laceration to his ear requiring stitches
- Cameron Grimes: Out of action, no timetable for his return
As always, the weekly WWE digital feature is a mix of story-driven updates and legitimate injuries. We have confirmed that Candice LeRae does indeed have a broken arm, and Bobby Fish underwent surgery to repair a very real torn triceps.
WWE Smackdown Results (12/11): Sasha Banks Defends Women’s Title, Sami Zayn vs Big E
Welcome to our live coverage of WWE Friday Night Smackdown. Big E will take on Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, and both Sasha Banks and Carmella will sign the contract for their Smackdown Women’s Championship match at WWE TLC. Results start at 8:00 PM ET.
WWE Smackdown Results
December 11, 2020
Smackdown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks kicked off the show, joining producer Adam Pearce in the ring to sign the contract for WWE TLC. She opened the folder to find that the contract was missing, immediately accusing Pearce of trying to set her up and demanding to know where Carmella is hiding.
Carmella appeared on the tron and refused to get in the ring with a woman who tried to maul her last week. She signed the contract while talking all kinds of trash, then sent her new errand boy to hand deliver the contract out to the ring. Banks signed with a blinged out stamp but said she doesn’t want to wait until next Sunday. Carmella agreed to fight her tonight for the title, and Pearce booked the match!
Dolph Ziggler (w/ Robert Roode) def. Montez Ford (w/ Angelo Dawkins). This was less about a wrestling match and more about two very charismatic and “extra” guys talking a ridiculous amount of trash. Both got a few minutes to ramble beforehand, and I honestly have no idea what either were talking about. Ziggler had one good “insider” line about them being “too funny to make money”. Street Profits promised it would rain blue solo cups, so in the middle of the match before commercial it just started raining blue solo cups on the ring. OKAY. Ford had it won and was on the top rope looking for the frog splash, but was distracted by Roode attacking Dawkins. Ziggler hit a superkick and ZigZag to win.
Announcement: Bray Wyatt and his friends from the Firefly Fun House are going to take a field trip to the ThunderDome next week on Monday Night Raw.
Sami Zayn stormed into the merch room (…why is there a merch room?) where several WWE Superstars were hanging out, looking at their t-shirts. You know, normal things you do while hanging out at work. He demanded to know why he didn’t have any merch, and Big E showed him a t-shirt Apollo drew that was just a stick figure with the words “I Am Sami Zayn” on it. Sami tried to rip apart the shirt but couldn’t, and acted like his wrist was too injured.
Sami Zayn def. Big E via countout. The bell rang and Sami was on the outside still talking trash to Michael Cole. Once they got going they had a good match, with E controlling a lot of the offense. Zayn played up his injured wrist multiple times making the referee check his cast. When it became clear he couldn’t beat the big man, Zayn led him in a Tom & Jerry chase around ringside and under the ring, rolling in right before the 10-count.
A long video package recapped everything that’s happened between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens over the past few weeks.
Kevin Owens came to the ring and set up a ladder, then a table, then several steel chairs. He admitted that Reigns is better right now than he’s ever been, but he’s using his family to fight his battles. That said, Owens knows he’s fighting a guy that can probably best any man in the company on any given night, but he’s not planning on coming to TLC alone. He introduced his friends, Mr. Chair and Mrs. Table and explained all the things they’re going to do to Roman next Sunday.
Jey Uso ran out and the two brawled around the ring, using the various objects. Owens put him through a table with a pop-up powerbomb. Reigns came to the stage with Paul Heyman but wouldn’t save his cousin and instead turned and walked away. Owens ran after with a steel chair.
Backstage, Kayla interviewed an obviously irate Owens, who claimed he didn’t want to do any of that to Jey Uso. Reigns came from behind and BLASTED him with a steel chair over and over again. He grabbed the camera and spoke directly to Owens’ wife and children, telling them that he’s the Head of the Table, and if they don’t talk some sense into daddy he’s going to be the one who takes food off their table. Owens was dying in the background while he talked. So good.
Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan def. Billie Kay & Natalya. The Riott Squad still have good chemistry while their opponents couldn’t get on the same page. Kay tagged herself in at the end and got rocked with a kick, knocking Nattie off the apron.
Chad Gable and Otis were interviewed backstage. Gable said Otis was like a large blob of clay ready to be molded into Michelangelo’s David, with his held of course. Otis pointed out that if Gable could be an Olympic athlete given his small stature, there’s no telling what he’s capable of.
Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura def. Chad Gable & Otis. Good match while it lasted. Otis dominated but before he could get the pin, Gable demanded to be tagged in. It’s all part of his master plan. Gable dove right into a Giant Swing from Cesaro and the Kinshasa from Nakamura to eat the pin.
Backstage, Gable claimed that he was just testing Otis and didn’t really want to be tagged into the match. He said Otis had failed his first test tonight, but that’s okay because he’s teaching him what to do… by showing him what not to do.
Carmella def. Sasha Banks (c) via disqualification in a match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship. Carmella has a brand new entrance and it’s excellent. These two had a very good, high intensity match… right up until the DQ finish. ‘Mella had her errand boy get involved and Banks lost her cool, beating down the challenger in the corner until the ref called for the bell.
Banks continued to attack Carmella and the “sommelier” after the match, putting him in the Bank Statement. Carmella hit her with a superkick and broke a bottle of champagne over the champion’s back to end the show.
REPORT: WWE To Begin Filming On ‘NXT India’ Next Month, Tournament Planned
WWE will take another major step towards international expansion in 2021.
According to a report from John Pollock of POST Wrestling, in conjunction with Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, WWE is expected to begin taping in January for a new series being described as “NXT India”.
The series will reportedly air on television in India while streaming outside of the company on the WWE Network. A single-elimination tournament featuring eight wrestlers was planned as of a few weeks ago, similar to the 16-man WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament in 2017 that led to the launch of the NXT UK brand.
Paul “Triple H” Levesque confirmed to The National in early 2019 that WWE would eventually build a new Performance Center in India, as well as the Middle East and, while not confirmed, he noted that a facility in Latin America was also likely.
Betting Odds For WWE TLC; Who Are The Favorites To Win?
WWE TLC is now right around the corner which will be the final PPV of the year for WWE, but who are the favorites heading into the event?
Bet Online has provided the latest betting odds heading into the PPV, which is building up a stacked card, giving an indication about who the favorites are heading into the show.
WWE – Tables, Ladders & Chairs
Drew McIntyre (c) vs AJ Styles
Drew McIntyre -600 (1/6)
AJ Styles +350 (7/2)
Roman Reigns (c) vs Kevin Owens
Roman Reigns -2000 (1/20)
Kevin Owens +650 (13/2)
Sasha Banks (c) vs Carmella
Sasha Banks -350 (2/7)
Carmella +225 (9/4)
Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton
Bray Wyatt -300 (1/3)
Randy Orton +200 (2/1)
Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax (c) vs Asuka & Lana
Asuka & Lana -120 (5/6)
Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax -120 (5/6)
