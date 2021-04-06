WWE
Nita Strauss & Poppy To Perform At NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver
WrestleMania won’t be the only event this week with live musical performances.
WWE has announced that Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss will perform the National Anthem during NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 1. Strauss previously performed twice in 2018 at WrestleMania 34 and WWE Evolution.
IT’S TRUE!!!
I am incredibly excited to get on stage to kick off #Wrestlemania week this Wednesday with the National Anthem at #NXTTakeover Stand & Deliver 👊🏻
Time to get #NXTLOUD!!!! 🇺🇸 #WeAreNXT @WWENXT @WWE pic.twitter.com/vIerowELtM
— Nita Strauss (@hurricanenita) April 5, 2021
Additionally, it was confirmed on Tuesday that Poppy will return for a performance during TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 2 on Thursday. Poppy has performed several times in NXT, with her most recent appearance at Halloween Havoc last October.
Hell yes!!! I want you to “stand and deliver” like only you can…and hit us with something we’ve never heard before. I want the WORLD to hear us!!!! #WeAreNXT #NXTTakeOver https://t.co/QxxKwOipYp
— Triple H (@TripleH) April 6, 2021
As noted, Bebe Rexha and Ash Costello will perform live at WrestleMania 37 this weekend.
We’ll have complete NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver coverage this Wednesday and Thursday right here at ProWrestling.com.
WWE
WWE Announces 2021 Warrior Award Recipient, Updated Hall Of Fame Lineup For Tonight
WWE announced on Tuesday that longtime employee Rich Hering will be the recipient of the 2021 Warrior Award.
Hering began his WWE career over 50 years ago under Vincent J. McMahon and is currently serving as the Senior Vice President of Government Relations and Risk Management. He also presided over Macho Man and Miss Elizabeth’s wedding.
He started working with my grandfather in the 70’s & has dedicated so much of his life to @WWE, the @WWEUniverse & my family. I am forever grateful to have him in my life & so proud to have Rich Hering inducted in the #WWEHOF Class of 2021 as this year’s Warrior Award recipient. pic.twitter.com/GsvMUynASz
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) April 6, 2021
As noted, Titus O’Neil has been named the recipient of the 2020 Warrior Award for his charity work in the Tampa Bay area and around the globe.
WWE will stream a special Hall of Fame induction ceremony tonight on Peacock to induct the 2020 and 2021 classes.
The Class of 2020 is as follows:
- The Bella Twins
- JBL
- The British Bulldog
- Jushin “Thunder” Liger
- Titus O’Neil (Warrior Award)
- William Shatner (Celebrity)
- nWo
The Class of 2021 is as follows:
- Molly Holly
- The Great Khali
- Eric Bischoff
- Ozzy Osbourne (Celebrity)
- RVD
- Kane
- Rich Herring (Warrior Award)
Wrestling News
CM Punk Believes Chris Jericho’s Broken Skull Sessions Shows Vince McMahon Isn’t Afraid Of AEW
CM Punk has given his opinion on Chris Jericho appearing on WWE this month as a guest on the Broken Skull Sessions show.
The wrestling world was left stunned when WWE confirmed that the former AEW World Champion would be Steve Austin’s next guest on the popular interview show, marking his first appearance with WWE since leaving the company.
This is also the first time someone contracted with AEW has worked with WWE in any capacity, but when speaking to TMZ, CM Punk believes it shows that Vince McMahon doesn’t fear AEW. However, he also stated that it’s going to be good for AEW, getting more eyeballs on the product.
“It’s interesting, for sure. Obviously, I understand the buzz. Maybe I’ll give it a shot and watch it, but it feels like it’s going to be softball questions. I don’t if they’re going to ask Jericho all the tough questions and nor do I think that they possibly should. It’s an interesting situation and it’ll probably be a feel good interview where they talk about Jericho’s past at WWE. I’m sure they’ll mention AEW, but they won’t get into the hard questions that I think people are interested in,” he said.
“Honestly, my knee-jerk reaction and opinion is that I think it shows Vince McMahon isn’t afraid of AEW at all. If he was, he wouldn’t allow that to happen. Anytime anybody is talking about you, it is good. There will be people that don’t know AEW exists who will watch it and say, ‘Cool, I didn’t know that. I just thought Jericho was retired.’ There is also something to be said about keeping your guys special and the only place you can see this superstar is on my television show, but it’s a new age and both companies need all the eyeballs they can get at the moment.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
Jerico’s appearance on the Broken Skull Sessions will air on Peacock and the WWE Network following night two of WWE WrestleMania 37.
Editorials
Match Of The Month: Top 10 WWE Matches – March 2021
Introduction
Another month has passed and once again it’s time for my Match Of The Month article where I take a look back at the 10 best bouts that WWE brought the wrestling world. March saw some good matches across the brands with some very physical battles taking place.
With title matches and major feuds all coming into the fray during this month, there was plenty for people to get stuck into, but what was the best that March had to offer?
10. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre – No Holds Barred Match (WWE Fastlane)
Sheamus has been consistently putting on amazing matches throughout 2021, being one of WWE’s most valuable stars. He and Drew McIntyre work great together, and this No Holds Barred match was a great example of that, with the two men going all out in what was a true war between friends turned enemies.
They used weapons, broke the ThunderDome set, and threw everything at each other throughout the match to entertain the fans. While it was obvious that Drew was going to end up walking away with the victory, that didn’t stop them from making this entertaining.
9. Jordan Devlin vs. Trent Seven – Cruiserweight Title Match (NXT UK, 3/18/21)
Jordan Devlin’s run as Cruiserweight Champion has produced some great matches, and this is just another example of that. There was a real story here are Trent Seven had spent weeks cutting weight, and because of that the match really had heart, with Seven clearly leaving everything in the ring.
However, Devlin refused to be put down and he matched Seven with his hard-hitting strikes throughout. They worked really well together and put in some fantastic near falls with Trent coming as close as possible to winning it, only for it to be snatched away at the last moment.
8. Io Shirai vs. Toni Storm – WWE NXT Women’s Title Match (NXT, 3/10/21)
Toni Storm got to challenge for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship back at NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day, but that one didn’t quite hit the heights people had hoped. However, when she got a singles match with Io Shirai in March, the two women had a brilliant encounter.
They went back and forth throughout and Toni really looked like she could have scored the victory at various points in the match, with Io managing to just escape with the win. The great detail about this match was the fact that they played on the fact they’ve got a lot of history, which led to them reversing and knowing the others moves quite a lot, which was a nice touch.
7. The New Day vs. The Hurt Business – WWE Raw Tag Team Title Match (Raw, 3/15/21)
The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods had a nice rivalry with Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in March, with the two teams clicking together really well. They had excellent chemistry and this match for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships was terrific.
It was fast-paced and saw some fantastic selling take place, with the match going back and forth throughout. They didn’t hold back here either, taking some big bumps on the outside, including Kofi being launched over the steel stairs. Having a title switch only made this match even more fun too, ensuring that it was a memorable encounter.
6. Ilja Dragunov vs. Sam Gradwell (NXT UK, 3/4/21)
Sam Gradwell and Ilja Dragunov have had a great feud together recently on WWE NXT UK, with Gradwell’s annoyance pushing Ilja’s buttons and making his anger management go out of control. Their singles match was a great showing for Gradwell in particular, as he got to go toe to toe with Ilja and give as good as he got.
He was physical and matched Dragunov’s intensity. However, the mind games of talking trash to try and make him snap is something that gave this match an added layer of story which made it a lot more memorable.
5. Finn Balor vs. Roderick Strong (NXT, 3/3/21)
This is the type of match that makes WWE NXT stand out as a show, with two fantastic wrestlers putting on a competitive clash to entertain the fans. As is always the case with these two men, it was physical with a lot of strikes and some great energy throughout.
They both sold everything great, which is always the case, but this was a particularly important match for Strong after all the Undisputed Era fallout, as it allowed him to remind everyone just how much talent he has, going toe to toe with Balor.
4. Finn Balor vs. Adam Cole – WWE NXT Title Match (NXT, 3/10/21)
Another brilliant Finn Balor match from March came against Adam Cole, with this one just edging out his match with Roderick Strong. The main reason for that is the fact that NXT Championship was on the line here, which took the stakes of this to another level.
They told a great story with this one, starting the pace out very slowly as they worked on specific body parts, which were then sold throughout. The pace rose at the right times, making the match even more enjoyable, leading to a frantic finish which ensured this one had a perfect finish.
3. Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan – Universal Title Match (WWE Fastlane)
The main event match of March’s big PPV event saw Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan compete in an excellent singles match. They both played their parts in this to perfection, with Daniel Bryan being the underdog who was willing to fight and reverse everything Roman threw at him, while the champion was the dominant, physical presence.
Bryan promised to make Roman tap out, which is what happened, but with the great story work that had been placed in with Edge’s involvement stopping him from actually winning. It was a match that made both men look great coming out of it with a competitive encounter that was great fun to watch.
2. Kay Lee Ray vs. Meiko Satomura – NXT UK Women’s Title Match (NXT UK, 3/4/21)
Considering the sheer talent involved in this match, it’s not really a surprise that it was one of the best of the month. Meiko Satomura came in with a lot of fanfare, to the point where she was believable to end Kay Lee Ray’s epic run as champion, and she certainly came close.
It was hard-hitting from start to finish, with Meiko making life difficult for Kay Lee, but the champion gave as good as she got. They brawled and took huge bumps on the outside as they worked hard to really put NXT UK on the map, and the efforts didn’t go unnoticed.
1. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus (Raw, 3/1/21)
Drew McIntyre and Sheamus had some great encounters across the month of March, but their best came right at the start. They were given the opening match on Raw and they just stole the show with a ridiculously physical encounter that didn’t hold up at any point.
This one genuinely felt like a fight at times, with the two men beating the hell out of each other. It was stiff, and each man looked like they’d gone through a war afterward. Because it was unexpected for them to get almost 30 minutes on Raw, the match took everyone by surprise and really showed just how great they both are.
Match Of The Month 2021 articles:
4/5 AEW Dark: Elevation Results: Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky Team Up, Matt Hardy & Hangman Page In Action
All Elite Wrestling Announces Mike Tyson’s Return To AEW Dynamite
WWE Announces 2021 Warrior Award Recipient, Updated Hall Of Fame Lineup For Tonight
Nita Strauss & Poppy To Perform At NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver
CM Punk Believes Chris Jericho’s Broken Skull Sessions Shows Vince McMahon Isn’t Afraid Of AEW
15 Names You May Not Have Realized Are Actually Former TNA/Impact Wrestling Champions
We Ranked Every WrestleMania Opening Match In History (1985 – 2020)
3/24 AEW Dynamite Results: Omega vs Sydal, The Pinnacle In Action, TNT Title Match, Six-Man Spectacle
WWE Raw Results (4/5): WrestleMania Go-Home Show, Lashley & McIntyre In Action
WWE SmackDown Results (3/26): Several WWE WrestleMania 37 Announcements, Rollins vs. Nakamura, More!
WWE’s The Bump: Trish Stratus, Jerry Lawler & Mick Foley Relive WrestleMania Moments, New Day, Sami Zayn & More
3/30 AEW Dark Video: Big Swole & Sea Stars In Six-Woman Tag, Dark Order, Jurassic Express & More
WATCH: ROH 19th Anniversary Hour One Kickoff Show — Six-Man Tag Team Titles On The Line
WATCH: Rey Mysterio & Kurt Angle Talk WrestleMania 22, Victoria, Kane & More On WWE’s The Bump
3/23 AEW DARK Results & Video: Dark Order vs Chaos Project, Brian Cage vs Brandon Cutler, SCU, Ashley Vox & More
Trending
-
Results22 hours ago
WWE Raw Results (4/5): WrestleMania Go-Home Show, Lashley & McIntyre In Action
-
Wrestling News1 day ago
Triple H Reveals Why He Turned Down AJ Styles’ WWE WrestleMania Challenge
-
Wrestling News1 day ago
Roman Reigns Discusses Dealing With Negativity From The WWE Universe
-
Wrestling News1 day ago
Christian Cage Reveals How His WWE Royal Rumble Appearance Happened
-
WWE23 hours ago
Two Musical Performances Announced For WrestleMania 37
-
WWE1 day ago
WWE Announces 2020 Warrior Award Recipient
-
Editorials1 day ago
The Road To WrestleMania 37: Ranking The Build For Every Match
-
AEW1 day ago
Ethan Page Reveals How AEW Differs From IMPACT Wrestling