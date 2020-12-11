NJPW 2020 World Tag League & Best Of The Super Jr. Tournament Finals Results

New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s annual Best of the Super Jr. and World Tag League tournaments came to an end on Friday at Nippon Budokan, after running concurrently for the past four weeks.

Both round robin tournaments ran on an adjusted format this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, using only a single block with the top two points-earners facing off again in the finals.

The World Tag League was won by the Guerrillas of Destiny, who despite being six-time IWGP Tag Team Champions, have never won the prestigious cup. They ultimately tied in points with both FinJuice (David Finlay and Juice Robinson), the runners-up, as well as the Dangerous Tekkers (Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr.).

Hiromu Takahashi won the Best of the Super Jr. tournament for the second time, defeating El Desperado in an absolutely spectacular main event match. Both stars tied with Taiji Ishimori, the reigning IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion.

NJPW World Tag League & BOSJ Results

December 11, 2020

Tokyo, Japan

Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens & Taiji Ishimori) def. Robbie Eagles & SHO & Toru Yano

Fale continued to attack Yano after the match, and destroyed his KOPW2020 trophy.

The Empire (Jeff Cobb & The Great O-Khan & Will Ospreay) def. Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare

The Empire destroyed the babyfaces after the match. Ospreay gave Okada the Oscutter and O-Khan savagely attacked Tanahashi’s leg with a steel chair.

SANADA & Shingo Takagi def. EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi

SANADA went right after EVIL as soon as the match was over and shoved off all the Young Lions that tried to separate them. They fought to the back, while Jeff Cobb came out to raise up the NEVER Openweight title and drop Shingo with Tour of the Islands.

Kota Ibushi & Master Wato def. BUSHI & Tetsuya Naito

2020 World Tag League Finals

Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) def. FinJuice (David Finlay & Juice Robinson)

KENTA attacked Juice with the IWGP U.S. title shot briefcase.

2020 Best of the super Jr. Finals

Hiromu Takahashi def. El Desperado

This was an amazing match. They went full strong-style and beat the hell out of each other, rather than the high spots and insane bumps we’ve come to expect from Hiromu’s big matches. In the heat of the moment, Hiromu ripped off part of Despy’s mask, and Despy ripped it all the way off and kept swinging. Hiromu closed the show with the traditional post-show promo, thanking the crowd and Despy for the match, saying they would be wrestling each other until they retire. He also challenged the winner of this weekend’s Super J-Cup in the U.S.

The next major New Japan Pro-Wrestling event is of course Wrestle Kingdom 14 on January 4 & 5 at the Tokyo Dome.

However, we still have the 2020 Super J-Cup single elimination tournament, courtesy of the NJPW of America crew taking place this Saturday, December 12. There is also a minor Road to Tokyo Dome tour consistently of mostly house show cards promoting the annual Dome show kicking off next Tuesday. You can watch all of these events on NJPW World.