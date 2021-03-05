NJPW Anniversary Event Results: The Final IWGP Double Gold Defense, New Japan Cup Begins!

NJPW Anniversary Event Results

March 4, 2021

Nippon Budokan, Tokyo, Japan

Kota Ibushi will go down in history as the final IWGP Intercontinental and IWGP Heavyweight Champion after defeating El Desperado in the traditional champion vs champion main event of NJPW’s annual anniversary event.

NJPW will be unifying the two top singles titles, which have been defended together for more than a year. Both physical belts will be retired and a brand new IWGP World Heavyweight Championship will be created and given to Ibushi.

The anniversary event also saw the start of the 2021 New Japan Cup. Jeff Cobb defeated Satoshi Kojima to advance to the second round, while the Great O-Khan took advantage of an exhausted Tetsuya Naito’s arrogance to score a massive upset.

— Gabriel Kidd & Hirooki Goto & Master Wato & Tomoaki Honma def. Suzuki-Gun (DOUKI & Minoru Suzuki & Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr.) in an 8-man tag team match. Goto pinned DOUKI with the GTR.

— Chase & EVIL & Jay White & KENTA & Taiji Ishimori def. David Finlay & Hiroshi Tanahashi & Juice Robinson & Toa Henare & Ryusuke Taguchi in a 10-man tag team match. EVIL pinned Taguchi with the STO.

— Kazuchika Okada & SHO & Tomohiro Ishii def. BUSHI & SANADA & Shingo Takagi in a 6-man tag team match. SHO pinned BUSHI with the Shock Arrow.

— Jeff Cobb def. Satoshi Kojima in 11:50 with Tour of the Islands to advance to the second round of the New Japan Cup.

— Great O-Khan def. Tetsuya Naito in 20:20 via referee stoppage to advance to the second round of the New Japan Cup.

— Kota Ibushi (c) def. El Desperado to retain the IWGP Heavyweight & IWGP Intercontinental Championships in 20:36 with the Kamigoye.