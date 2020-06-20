NJPW Announces 4-Week ‘Lion’s Break Collision’ Series Feat. U.S. Talent, Debut Of Top MLW Star

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced a brand limited run series entitled “Lion’s Break Collision”, set to roll out over the course of four weeks this July.

The series will see established pros like Jeff Cobb, Rocky Romero and TJP wrestling trainees from the promotion’s Los Angeles dojo, in addition to the New Japan debut of former MLW World Heavyweight Champion “Filthy” Tom Lawlor.

The following matches have been announced for the series premiere on Friday, July 3 at 10PM ET. Each episode will be broadcast on the NJPW World streaming service.

Clark Connors vs. Alex Coughlin

Jeff Cobb & Rocky Romero vs. Karl Fredericks & TJP

As previously reported, New Japan held a secret television taping event on a closed set in Los Angeles earlier this month, taping between 9-10 matches in total. PWInsider.com was the first to confirm Tom Lawlor’s debut.

For more information, visit NJPW1972.com.