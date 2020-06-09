NJPW Announces 6/15 Mystery Show; First Live Event Since February

New Japan Pro-Wrestling is back!

The “King of Sports” will run their first live event in three-and-a-half months on June 15, the promotion announced in a press conference Tuesday morning in Tokyo.

The special “NJPW Together Project” will be their first empty arena event, after being forced to cancel 53 events since February due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zero matches have been announced and the card will remain a complete mystery right up until bell time, which is 7PM JST / 6AM ET. As noted, there will be no fans in attendance.

You can watch New Japan’s return to action live on their streaming service, NJPW World, and be sure to join us for live coverage that evening/morning.