NJPW Announces Details For This Year’s G1 Climax Tournament

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has revealed more details about this year’s G1 Climax tournament, including additional COVID-19 preventative measures the promotion will be taking in order to keep performers safe.

The G1 Climax is New Japan’s premiere annual tournament, and arguably the most important wrestling tournament of the year in terms of match quality, history and its legacy of winners now dating back three decades.

This year’s incarnation of the G1 begins on September 19 at Edion Arena in Osaka, and wraps up with three straight nights (the A Block finals, B Block finals and tournament finals) at Sumo Hall from October 16-18.

The biggest change to things this year is that only one of the two blocks will be performing each night. Traditionally the A Block will compete in block matches on one night, while the B Block competes in tag matches to promote their upcoming bouts. The later will not be happening this year.

New Japan has not announced the proposed list of competitors for this year’s G1 or even how many there will be. Given that there are 19 shows in total including the finals, it’s likely there will once again be 20 competitors in total, with 10 in each block.

The winner of the G1 Climax receives a trophy and a contract, kept inside a briefcase similar to WWE’s Money in the Bank concept. The contract guarantees the holder a heavyweight title match in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom at the Tokyo Dome.