NJPW Announces First Round Matches For 2020 Super J-Cup, Tournament Airing On FITE TV

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced the opening round matches for the 2020 Super J-Cup, a one night tournament featuring some of the best junior heavyweight wrestlers from around the world.

The entire tournament will take place on December 12 and for the first time will be hosted by NJPW of America, as the domestic crew in Japan will be running the annual Best of the Super Juniors round robin tournament during the same period of time.

Here are the first round matches:

[NJPW America] Clark Connors vs. Chris Bey [IMPACT]

[Free] ACH vs. TJP [IMPACT]

[ROH] Rey Horus vs. Blake Christian [GCW]

[NJPW] El Phantasmo vs. Lio Rush [Free]

Following the first round and in between the second and third rounds will be tag team matches featuring more of the NJPW of America roster. Former Young Lion Ren Narita will also be returning to action as he has quietly been on excursion at the L.A. Dojo.

If you don’t want to subscribe to NJPW World this year’s Super J-Cup will also be available live on FITE TV.