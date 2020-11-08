NJPW Announces Main Events For Both Nights Of Wrestle Kingdom 15

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has officially announced three top matches for Wrestle Kingdom 15, which will once again take place over the case of two nights at the Tokyo Dome on January 4th and 5th.

The main event of night two will see “Switchblade” Jay White cash in the G1 Climax briefcase he recently and controversially stole from Kota Ibushi at NJPW Power Struggle. It is still unclear, however, who the Bullet Club leader will challenge.

White did not win this year’s G1 Climax tournament, instead pinning Ibushi while blatantly using the ropes for extra leverage. The reigning IWGP Heavyweight Champion Tetsuya Naito intends to honor the contract and will give the “Switchblade” his title opportunity on night two.

Naito also feels that Ibushi deserves his shot after winning the most grueling tournament in professional sport, and has decided to pull double duty at the Tokyo Dome. It will be Naito vs. Ibushi on night one, with the winner headlining night two against White.

Also confirmed is “Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay in a special singles match. Ospreay recently turned on Okada and defected from the CHAOS stable to form his own group, The Empire, alongside real-life partner Bea Priestley and the returning Great O-Khan.