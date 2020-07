NJPW Announces Match Cards For New Japan Road & Sengoku Lord Events; EVIL’s First IWGP Double Title Defense

New Japan Pro-Wrestling held a press conference on Monday to announce the full match cards for their upcoming New Japan Road and Sengoku Lord events coming up later this month.

One week from today is the annual New Japan Road event, which will mark the promotion’s return to Korakuen Hall. It will act as a preview for Sengoku Lord on July 25, featuring the first IWGP Heavyweight and IWGP Intercontinental defense of the new double champion, EVIL.

Both shows will air live on NJPW World.

Event: New Japan Road

Date: Monday, July 20, 2020

Location: Korakuen Hall

Bell Time: 5:30 AM ET

Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Yuya Uemura & Yota Tsuji

Gabriel Kidd, Ryusuke Taguchi, Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma vs. SHO, YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano

SANADA & Shingo Takagi vs. DOUKI & El Desperado

Hirooki Goto & Kazuchika Okada vs. Gedo & Yujiro Takahashi

Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, Yuji Nagata & Master Wato vs. Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr., Minoru Suzuki & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Hiromu Takahashi, Tetsuya Naito & BUSHI vs. EVIL, Dick Togo & Taiji Ishimori

Event: Sengoku Lord in Nagoya

Date: Saturday, July 25, 2020

Location: Aichi Gymnasium

Bell Time: 5:00 AM ET