NJPW Announces New Weekly U.S. Series ‘New Japan Strong’, Tournament To Begin Next Week

In a press conference on Friday evening, New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced the start of a brand new weekly series: New Japan Strong.

The show will air every Friday night at 10:00 PM ET exclusively on NJPW World, and will primarily feature the stars of NJPW USA. That also includes a few big names who are currently unable to travel back to Japan due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They are coming out of the gates swinging, as the debut episode of New Japan Strong will feature the first round of the first ever New Japan Cup USA. The scaled down 8-man tournament will kick off with the following matches:

Karl Fredericks vs. KENTA

David Finlay vs. Chase Owens

Jeff Cobb vs. Tanga Loa

Brody King vs. Tama Tonga

The semifinal will take place on August 14, with the finals on August 21.

It has also been revealed that the winner of the New Japan Cup USA will receive a future title opportunity against IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley. It is unclear if that means Moxley is allowed to appear on future episodes of Strong, but it is unlikely he will be able to travel back to Japan any time soon.