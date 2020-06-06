NJPW Announces Press Conference To Address Future Of Live Events

New Japan Pro-Wrestling will hold a press conference on Monday, June 8 at 11PM ET to address the future of upcoming live events. The conference will be broadcast live on NJPW World.

Japan lifted its nationwide state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic on May 25, rolling out a multi-tiered list of regulations for businesses to get back to work.

New Japan and Stardom’s parent company Bushiroad, which also rounds a number of concerts and productions throughout the country, released a statement on June 3 confirming their intent to resume running live events.

There are several major events the promotion will have to address, and rather soon. New Japan’s second biggest show of the year, Dominion, traditionally takes place in early June.

Multiple sources told us that as of last week there were talks of still holding Dominion in some way, shape or form this year, but that it may take place later in the summer. It’s likely that decision has already been made, and will be announced at the press conference, but we do not have a more recent update.