NJPW Best Of Super Juniors 27 Lineup & Dates Officially Announced

The dates and the lineup for the highly anticipated Best Of Super Juniors have officially been confirmed now, with some incredible talent featured.

The full lineup was officially announced for the 27th annual NJPW Best Of Super Juniors, however this year there will only be one block, unlike previous years.

Typically there are two blocks for this event, but NJPW has made the decision to just have one block of ten wrestlers, with the lineup being as follows:

– Taiji Ishimori (4th entry, 3rd consecutive. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion)

– El Desperado (4th entry, first in two years, IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion)

– Yoshinobu Kanemaru (4th entry, 4th consecutive. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion)

– Hiromu Takahashi (5th entry, first in two years. 2018 BoSJ winner)

– Ryusuke Taguchi (17th entry, 15th consecutive. 2012 BoSJ winner)

– Master Wato (BoSJ debut)

– SHO (3rd entry, 3rd consecutive)

– Robbie Eagles (2nd entry, 2nd consecutive)

– BUSHI (8th entry, 5th consecutive)

– DOUKI (2nd entry, 2nd consecutive)

The annual tournament is set to commence on November 15, with the finals happening on December 11.