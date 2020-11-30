NJPW
NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. Results (11/29): Hiromu Takahashi vs Robbie Eagles, Updated Standings
NJPW Best of the Super Jr. Results
November 29, 2020
Korakuen Hall, Tokyo, Japan
— Satoshi Kojima & Tomoaki Honma def. Gabriel Kidd & Yuji Nagata in a non-tournament match.
— Ryusuke Taguchi def. Yuya Uemura
— El Desperado def. DOUKI
— SHO def. Master Wato
— Taiji Ishimori def. BUSHI
— Hiromu Takahashi def. Robbie Eagles
Current Standings:
- Hiromu Takahashi: 10
- Taiji Ishimori: 10
- Master Wato: 8
- El Desperado: 8
- SHO: 8
- Bushi: 6
- Ryusuke Taguchi: 6
- Robbie Eagles: 4
- DOUKI: 0
- Yuya Uemura: 0
Next BOSJ Lineup (Dec. 2)
- Yuya Uemura vs. DOUKI
- Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Robbie Eagles
- Master Wato vs. BUSHI
- Taiji Ishimori vs. El Desperado
- SHO vs. Hiromu Takahashi
NJPW
NJPW World Tag League Results (11/19): LIJ vs Dangerous Tekkers, Bullet Club vs Bullet Club
NJPW World Tag League Results
November 19, 2020
Korakuen Hall, Tokyo, Japan
* * *
Non-Tournament Match
Tomoaki Honma & Satoshi Kojima def. Yota Tsuji & Yuji Nagata in 10:16
Tournament Matches:
Jeff Cobb & Great O-Khan def. Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens
David Finlay & Juice Robinson def. Toa Henare & Hiroshi Tanahashi
Guerrillas of Destiny def. EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi
Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano def. Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI
SANADA & Shingo Takagi def. Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi
* * *
Updated Standings:
Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi – 4 pts
EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi – 4 pts
Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii – 4 pts
Jeff Cobb & Great O-Khan – 4 pts
David Finlay & Juice Robinson – 4 pts
SANADA & Shingo Takagi – 4 pts
Guerrillas of Destiny – 4 pts
YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto – 2 pts
Toa Henare & Hiroshi Tanahashi – 0 pts
Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens – 0 pts
NJPW
Kanemaru Pulled From NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. Due To Injury, Replacement Announced
New Japan Pro-Wrestling has just announced that Suzuki-Gun star Yoshinobu Kanemaru has been pulled from the upcoming Best of the Super Jr. tournament due to a knee injury.
With the annual tournament just days away from opening night, NJPW will look to stand-out Young Lion Yuya Uemura to fill the void. With the bracket shortened to just ten competitors this year, Uemura has a major opportunity to wrestle top names in the junior heavyweight division every single night of the month-long round robin.
Uemura gave the following statement translated by NJPW’s English website:
‘I know that my entry is as a result of Kanemaru’s injury, so I can’t say I’m delighted, but when I heard the news, I did get fired up.
Last year I was able to enter the Super Jr. Tag League, and unfortunately I ended on zero points. That was a real let down, and I know it was a disappointment for my partner Tiger Mask. I won’t ever live that down. In a league like this, everybody is trying to win. That’s what I learned last year in the tag league; I have to be aiming for the top the whole time.
I’ve been saying for months now that I want to make it into BoSJ, get results, and then maybe be able to challenge for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship. Well, I just about achieved the first goal. Now just to get results!
NJPW
Competitors & More Details Announced For 2020 NJPW World Tag League
New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced the full list of competitors and more details for the 2020 World Tag League which kicks off this Sunday, November 15.
Ten teams will compete in the annual round robin:
— David Finlay & Juice Robinson
— IWGP Tag Team Champions Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi
— Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa
— Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare
— Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI
— Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii
— NEVER Openweight Champion Shingo Takagi & SANADA
— EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi
— Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens
— Great O-Khan & “X”
We now know that opening night will feature a super stacked card featuring five tournament matches from BOTH the World Tag League and Best of the Super Juniors. The two tours will then split, alternating dates for the safety of the performers and crew over the course of the next month.
The last stop at Nippon Budokan on December 11 will feature the finals of both tournaments. All dates will air live on NJPW World, although only the final two nights will have live English commentary.
Ethan Page Pulled From Final 2020 Indie Match As COVID-19 Precaution
Full Match Card Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite ‘Winter Is Coming’ Special
X-Division Title Match, MCMG Returns To Action, Jazz Teams With Jordynne Grace On IMPACT Wrestling This Week
NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. Results (11/29): Hiromu Takahashi vs Robbie Eagles, Updated Standings
New Member Added To NXT TakeOver: WarGames Match, Updated Lineup
WWE Smackdown Results (11/27): Daniel Bryan vs Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens Proves He Does Not Fear Roman Reigns
Bayley Reveals She Was In Talks For Hayley Williams To Play For Her At WrestleMania 36
Former ROH/TNA Star Jimmy Rave Ends Pro Wrestling Career Due To Arm Amputation
Top IMPACT Wrestling Contract Reportedly Expires At The End Of 2020
Seth Rollins Provides An Update On Becky Lynch
Liv Morgan Reacts To Her Return Match Being Inexplicably Scrapped (Video)
FREE MATCHES: Adam Cole vs Seth Rollins, Batista vs Rey Mysterio, Chairs Match, Owens vs Reigns
WWE Smackdown Videos: KO Snaps, Sasha Banks Attacks Carmella, Belair Gets A Win, Big E & More
WATCH: Liv Morgan Returns To The WWE PC To Train (Liv Extra Clip)
WATCH: William Regal Demands Answers & Undisputed Era Sends A Warning
Trending
-
WWE2 days ago
WWE Smackdown Results (11/27): Daniel Bryan vs Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens Proves He Does Not Fear Roman Reigns
-
WWE12 hours ago
Bayley Reveals She Was In Talks For Hayley Williams To Play For Her At WrestleMania 36
-
Impact20 hours ago
Former ROH/TNA Star Jimmy Rave Ends Pro Wrestling Career Due To Arm Amputation
-
Impact2 days ago
Top IMPACT Wrestling Contract Reportedly Expires At The End Of 2020
-
WWE3 days ago
Seth Rollins Provides An Update On Becky Lynch
-
WWE4 hours ago
This Week’s Best Instagram Photos
-
WWE2 days ago
WWE Smackdown Videos: KO Snaps, Sasha Banks Attacks Carmella, Belair Gets A Win, Big E & More
-
WWE3 days ago
Dark Side Of The Ring Decides Against Having An Episode On Chyna