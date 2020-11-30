NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. Results (11/29): Hiromu Takahashi vs Robbie Eagles, Updated Standings

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has just announced that Suzuki-Gun star Yoshinobu Kanemaru has been pulled from the upcoming Best of the Super Jr. tournament due to a knee injury.

With the annual tournament just days away from opening night, NJPW will look to stand-out Young Lion Yuya Uemura to fill the void. With the bracket shortened to just ten competitors this year, Uemura has a major opportunity to wrestle top names in the junior heavyweight division every single night of the month-long round robin.

Uemura gave the following statement translated by NJPW’s English website: