NJPW

NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. Results (11/29): Hiromu Takahashi vs Robbie Eagles, Updated Standings

Published

2 hours ago

on

NJPW World Tag League

NJPW Best of the Super Jr. Results
November 29, 2020
Korakuen Hall, Tokyo, Japan

— Satoshi Kojima & Tomoaki Honma def. Gabriel Kidd & Yuji Nagata in a non-tournament match.

— Ryusuke Taguchi def. Yuya Uemura

— El Desperado def. DOUKI

— SHO def. Master Wato

— Taiji Ishimori def. BUSHI

— Hiromu Takahashi def. Robbie Eagles

Current Standings: 

  • Hiromu Takahashi: 10
  • Taiji Ishimori: 10
  • Master Wato: 8
  • El Desperado: 8
  • SHO: 8
  • Bushi: 6
  • Ryusuke Taguchi: 6
  • Robbie Eagles: 4
  • DOUKI: 0
  • Yuya Uemura: 0

Next BOSJ Lineup (Dec. 2) 

  • Yuya Uemura vs. DOUKI
  • Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Robbie Eagles
  • Master Wato vs. BUSHI
  • Taiji Ishimori vs. El Desperado
  • SHO vs. Hiromu Takahashi

NJPW

NJPW World Tag League Results (11/19): LIJ vs Dangerous Tekkers, Bullet Club vs Bullet Club

Published

1 week ago

on

Nov 19, 2020

By

NJPW World Tag League

NJPW World Tag League Results
November 19, 2020
Korakuen Hall, Tokyo, Japan

* * *

Non-Tournament Match
Tomoaki Honma & Satoshi Kojima def. Yota Tsuji & Yuji Nagata in 10:16

Tournament Matches: 

Jeff Cobb & Great O-Khan def. Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens

David Finlay & Juice Robinson def. Toa Henare & Hiroshi Tanahashi

Guerrillas of Destiny def. EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi

Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano def. Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI

SANADA & Shingo Takagi def. Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi

* * *

Updated Standings: 

Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi – 4 pts
EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi – 4 pts
Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii – 4 pts
Jeff Cobb & Great O-Khan – 4 pts
David Finlay & Juice Robinson – 4 pts
SANADA & Shingo Takagi – 4 pts
Guerrillas of Destiny – 4 pts
YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto – 2 pts
Toa Henare & Hiroshi Tanahashi – 0 pts
Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens – 0 pts

NJPW

Kanemaru Pulled From NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. Due To Injury, Replacement Announced

Published

3 weeks ago

on

Nov 12, 2020

By

NJPW World Tag League

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has just announced that Suzuki-Gun star Yoshinobu Kanemaru has been pulled from the upcoming Best of the Super Jr. tournament due to a knee injury.

With the annual tournament just days away from opening night, NJPW will look to stand-out Young Lion Yuya Uemura to fill the void. With the bracket shortened to just ten competitors this year, Uemura has a major opportunity to wrestle top names in the junior heavyweight division every single night of the month-long round robin.

Uemura gave the following statement translated by NJPW’s English website:

‘I know that my entry is as a result of Kanemaru’s injury, so I can’t say I’m delighted, but when I heard the news, I did get fired up.

Last year I was able to enter the Super Jr. Tag League, and unfortunately I ended on zero points. That was a real let down, and I know it was a disappointment for my partner Tiger Mask. I won’t ever live that down. In a league like this, everybody is trying to win. That’s what I learned last year in the tag league; I have to be aiming for the top the whole time.

I’ve been saying for months now that I want to make it into BoSJ, get results, and then maybe be able to challenge for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship. Well, I just about achieved the first goal. Now just to get results!

NJPW

Competitors & More Details Announced For 2020 NJPW World Tag League

Published

3 weeks ago

on

Nov 9, 2020

By

NJPW World Tag League

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced the full list of competitors and more details for the 2020 World Tag League which kicks off this Sunday, November 15.

Ten teams will compete in the annual round robin:

— David Finlay & Juice Robinson
— IWGP Tag Team Champions Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi
— Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa
— Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare
— Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI
— Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii
— NEVER Openweight Champion Shingo Takagi & SANADA
— EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi
— Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens
— Great O-Khan & “X”

We now know that opening night will feature a super stacked card featuring five tournament matches from BOTH the World Tag League and Best of the Super Juniors. The two tours will then split, alternating dates for the safety of the performers and crew over the course of the next month.

The last stop at Nippon Budokan on December 11 will feature the finals of both tournaments. All dates will air live on NJPW World, although only the final two nights will have live English commentary.

